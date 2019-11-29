5 Best Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals

Here’s another laptop for you to fall in love with, it’s the Razer Blade 15.

This thing has more power than the Energizer Bunny. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 stacks alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM for a simply breathtaking experience.

Pair the above with a 512GB SSD and Intel Core i7, and load times will be a thing of the past.

On the 15.6-inch factory calibrated matte screen with a 144 Hertz refresh rate, everything you run is going to blow you away.

And the really crazy thing? Despite the power locked inside, this beast isn’t all that cumbersome. It’s not a chunkisaurus that’s going to feel overly hot and uncomfortable during long gaming sessions.

Plus with $500 off, this may just be one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals on all of Amazon.