5 Best Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals

Boy oh boy, have we found some of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals for you. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a new gaming laptop, now is the best time to grab yourself a killer bargain.
Here’s another laptop for you to fall in love with, it’s the Razer Blade 15.
This thing has more power than the Energizer Bunny. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 stacks alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM for a simply breathtaking experience.
Pair the above with a 512GB SSD and Intel Core i7, and load times will be a thing of the past.
On the 15.6-inch factory calibrated matte screen with a 144 Hertz refresh rate, everything you run is going to blow you away.
And the really crazy thing? Despite the power locked inside, this beast isn’t all that cumbersome. It’s not a chunkisaurus that’s going to feel overly hot and uncomfortable during long gaming sessions.
Plus with $500 off, this may just be one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals on all of Amazon.
Not only is this one of those fabled best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you hear about but never see, but the ROG Zephyrus M is the stuff of dreams.
Let me introduce you to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, you’re new best friend for running games on high.
Alongside your new friend is a meaty 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a marriable 1TB PCle SSD. To say your games will run fast would be insulting. This goliath would make The Flash look like a snail.
Pair all that with an i7 processor and you can only imagine the speeds and visuals the ROG Zephyrus M will produce.
All of this is before we even get to the stunning 15.6-inch 204hz FHD IPS screen.
As I say, this is the stuff of dreams. The only concern was the i7 processor, but as the i9 is only around 10 percent quicker, does it matter? Not really.
Also, it’s got $450 off! If this is what you’ve been waiting for, don’t sleep it.
While I’d personally stick with the Razer Blade 15, the MSI G65 Stealth is another great option for speed and power.
So, what do we have here then? 16GB of DDR4 RAM shuffles up to a mid-sized 512GB SSD, both of which are hanging around the powerful NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics.
Anything you run will look as good as it can on mostly high settings.
While the MSI Stealth lacks the power of the 4K MSI Titan, it’s also much thinner. The MSI Stealth isn’t the strongest dog around, but it most definitely is leanest.
If it’s strength and beauty you’re after, you won’t go wrong with the MSI Stealth, and with a decent $199, this is one attractive Black Friday laptop.
This Acer Predator Helios 300 offer is one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals around.
The Acer Predator is a mid-range beast. In terms of raw power, we’ve got the Intel Core i7 processor leading the charge.
Despite not being the new kid in town anymore, the i7 is only around 10 percent slower than the latest i9, so we’re not talking a noticeable drop in processing power.
Elsewhere we’ve got 16GB of DDR4 RAM married to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. If you want to be able to play most games on medium to high, you’re in luck.
Elsewhere we’ve got a crisp 15.6-inch full HD display and a rather snazzy backlit keyboard.
As for hard-drive options, it’s a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. That’s not loads, but it’s just enough to install your main, current games on – though there is an empty hard-drive port should you fancy adding a second SSD.
All in all, this is the perfect mid-range gaming laptop, and with a saving of $271, this is a highly tempting prospect. Just don’t be tempted for too long because this will sell out fast.
The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop is another mid-range gaming laptop with a stunning price.
The AMD Radeon RX560X is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM. If it’s mid-to-high quality you’re after, this’ll do it and then some. Factor in the 512GB PCle SSD and this monster will boot lightning fast.
Adding further to the speed is the Quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. As I said above, this is a laptop built for speed.
Plus with just a 1.02-inch profile, this laptop isn’t a chunky leg-warmer. It’s thin, and with the red-backlit keyboard, just oozes style.
It also comes with Windows 10 Home, which I know we all like to grumble about, but laptops need Windows 10 in order to stay up to date, so I’ll allow it.
Style? Check. Speed? Check. Power? Also, check. This laptop has it all.