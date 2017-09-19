Darci Lynne Farmer – ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ventriloquist 2017 Finalist

Vivian Zink/NBC

Darci Lynne Farmer is a young girl, who is a singing ventriloquist and is a finalist on America’s Got Talent 2017. Recently, Farmer revealed that one of the people who has inspired her to pursue ventriloquism is Miss America contestant Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti. As a child, Bonacquisti used ventriloquism to help overcome her shyness and it has taken her far in her pageantry. She also has had the opportunity to open for former America’s Got Talent winner, ventriloquist Terry Fator.

When 12-year-old Farmer from Oklahoma City first auditioned this season on AGT, judge Simon Cowell told her this:

We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it.

While Farmer appears poised and collected when she performs, her father Clarke Farmer told Parade that he and her mother get more nervous than she does before a performance.

On Instagram, Farmer wrote about what she’s considered to be her best moment on AGT and she said:

I would have to say the best moment I had on my #AGT journey was when Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer for me … I truly couldn’t believe it! I have also loved meeting so many inspiring people along the way that I can now say are my lifelong friends! Thank you America’s Got Talent.

Prior to appearing on America’s Got Talent, Farmer was on the show Little Big Shots with host Steve Harvey. Check out a performance of Farmer’s on the show in the below video.

Farmer has also appeared on the UK version of Little Big Shots. See one of her segments below.

Now check out the performance that got Farmer put through to the finals on America’s Got Talent. Watch a clip of Farmer performing on the show’s semi-finals. In the clip, Farmer uses a new character for her puppet – an old woman who has a crush on judge Simon Cowell. By the end of the act, Farmer’s puppet is serenading Cowell and getting cheers from the judges.

So, how did Farmer get started in ventriloquism? In an interview on Access Hollywood, Farmer revealed:

I had a friend who did ventriloquism and I didn’t really know what it was. I actually thought the puppet was animatronic, or something like that. It has a lot to do with your tongue movement — where it’s on top of your teeth and on the top of your mouth, things like that. First I started just doing letters and then came the words. Tongue twisters are really good, too.

Farmer is the only ventriloquist in the AGT competition this season.