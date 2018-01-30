Scott Baio’s Wife Renee Fires Back at Nicole Eggert’s Molestation Claims

Instagram

Recently, actor Scott Baio was accused of molestation by former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert. The actress recently spoke out on Twitter, claiming that Baio, who she also reportedly dated, started molesting her on the set of Charles In Charge when she was only 14 years old, accord to The Hollywood Reporter. In the past, Eggert admitted that she lost her virginity to Baio at the age of 17 and that it was her idea. In response to Eggert’s claims, both Baio and his wife, Renee Sloan, clapped back online. Sloan tweeted that her husband’s legal team has already served Eggert with two cease-and-desist letters.

As for Baio, he posted a 16-minute Facebook Live video denying the claims. In the background of the video, Sloan is heard as well. Baio also brought up the fact that Eggert previously made claims against him in 2012. In the video, Baio explained, “I don’t know what else to put out there. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it … the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

According to Baio, Eggert has been a friend of the family, including striking up a friendship with his wife. Eggert is currently represented by attorney Lisa Bloom and is set to appear on Megyn Kelly Today to address the claims she recently brought up against Baio. Nik Richie from The Dirty has posted his experience speaking with Eggert years ago about the alleged molestation. Richie recalled, “Nicole Eggert did the radio interview with me about Scott Baio. Nicole was distraught after the interview and off air she was an emotional wreck. She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said ‘he molested me as a child and I didn’t know any better.’ I can vividly remember that statement … She was visibly shaken and her eyes were watering. I apologized for pushing her too hard and should have been more sympathetic (but I wanted to break the story of them having sex) … I wish now I had done more.”

Since Eggert’s comments came to light recently, Sloan has been posting tweets from supporters who believe her husband’s side of the story. She and husband Baio’s relationship was first shown on the reality show Scott Baio Is 45…and Single. Renee actually told Baio her pregnancy news on the finale of Scott Baio Is 45…and Single, so the second season of the show was titled Scott Baio Is 46…and Pregnant. The couple then took on being pregnant and getting married as well. In 2015, Sloan was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor, according to People, and she fought her way through recovery, with Baio at her side. The couple married in 2007 and Baio took on the role of stepfather to Sloan’s daughter, Kalyn, from a previous relationship.