Bermies on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Stylish & Comfortable Men’s Bathing Suit Line



Bermies entered the Shark Tank with their swim trunks designed for comfort with stretchy, breathable and fast-drying material. The stylish board shorts are available in prints such as sharks, turtles, sailboats, scooters and pineapples. And although their focus is mainly on men’s apparel, they have also introduced suits for women and children.

We interviewed Uki Deane, the Duke University grad who singlehandedly launched the company in August of 2015 to friends and family. After using their feedback to perfect the clothing line, he started a Kickstarter and their official launch was in April of 2016. Sales to date have been over $300,000 for the Florida-based business.

Here’s what else he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

Being the beach lover and adventurer that I am, I was always on the lookout for the perfect pair of swim trunks. However, I could never find affordable brands that offered stylish, comfortable and high-quality trunks. These swimwear lines also never stood for anything greater than themselves. As a result, I set out to create my own trunks. After much hard work, I was excited to launch of Bermies, a lifestyle brand which combines style and adventure with a concern for the well-being of our oceans.

What Makes Their Suits Different

Anticipating the up and coming trend in men’s swimwear we created a shorter inseam swim trunk from the highest quality fabrics in swimwear to celebrate mens confidence, in style and comfort. Our suits are guaranteed to be one of the most comfortable swim trunks you have ever owned. We strive for high quality at a low price point! Tired of the unimaginative, we also created a wide variety of patterns to suit our customers every need.

Nerves in the ‘Tank’

I’m always nervous when I’m in front of a new opportunity, especially one as big as Shark Tank. However, once you step in there and you know this is your moment, this is your time to shine. The salesman inside of you takes over and all your nerves go right out the window.

