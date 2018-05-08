Watch Full House Online: How to Stream Original Episodes

If you had young kids or grew up in America in the 90’s, chances are your family religiously watched ABC’s two-hour block of family-friendly comedies called TGIF. On Friday nights from 1989-2000, TGIF was bolstered by shows like Family Matters, Dinosaurs, Perfect Strangers, and one of the most popular sitcoms at the time, Full House.

The show followed the Tanner family, as dad Danny tried to raise three daughters in San Francisco as a single parent. Uncles Jesse and Joey moved in to help after Jesse’s sister (the girls’ mother) died shortly following the birth of youngest daughter Michelle. Full House fit the TGIF brand to a T. It was infused with safe all-ages humor and quirky characters with cheesy catchphrases that not only caught on but were belabored throughout its entire eight-season run. Despite its hokiness, the show had a likable ensemble and a certain charm befit of the family TV era.

Both TGIF and Full House would have new life after their original iterations (see Netflix’s Fuller House), but nothing recaptured that early magic. The show did so well that ABC moved it to Tuesday nights where it remained until its cancellation in 1995.

Feel like revisiting this blast from the past? Here’s how you can watch Full House streaming online right now.

How to Watch Full House Online & Stream the Complete Original Series

Among the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all eight seasons of the original Full House. If you already have Hulu, simply head to their website or app, search for Full House and start watching. If you don’t have Hulu, there are a couple of different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes every season and episode of Full House, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Full House episodes to watching sports or other live TV without changing the app, “Hulu with Live TV” is the only service that gives you that freedom. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels (list of channels included). It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of Full House on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Full House Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase either individual episodes or seasons through Amazon via the following links:

Season 1: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (22 episodes) costs $17.99

Season 2: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (22 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 3: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (24 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 4: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (26 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 5: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (26 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 6: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (24 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 7: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (24 episodes) costs $19.99

Season 8: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season (24 episodes) costs $19.99

Once you’ve bought an episode or season, you can either watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Where to Buy Full House Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD, which you can do via the following links:

Full House: The Complete Series

Full House: Season 1

Full House: Season 2

Full House: Season 3

Full House: Season 4

Full House: Season 5

Full House: Season 6

Full House: Season 7

Full House: Season 8

How Many Full House Seasons Are There?

There are eight seasons of Tanner family fun that aired from 1987-1995. Seasons 2-5 are the sweet spot, as daughters DJ, Stephanie and Michelle were still young enough to be completely enthralled by their cuckoo uncles.

Full House Season 1

22 Episodes | September 1987 – May 1988

In the show’s pilot, Uncle Jesse and Joey move in and the family spends the season working out the kinks of their new living arrangement. The uncles trying to change a diaper is past, present and future clip show gold. There are a lot of sentimental “firsts” without Mom around, including a first day school, Thanksgiving and bouts of sibling rivalry between D.J. and Steph. The first season wasn’t well-received critically, but the show proved that it was accessible, age-appropriate and kind of emo. Cue the music!

Full House Season 2

22 Episodes | October 1988 – May 1989

Danny gets a new job as co-host of Wake Up, San Francisco along with Rebecca Donaldson, Jesse’s soon-to-be girlfriend and future wife. The two get engaged and almost married in the two-part finale, but Becky gets cold feet and flees. Around these life events, Stephanie conquers a fear of the dentist, D.J. and her neighbor friend Kimmy Gibbler feud, and Steph loses her most prized possession: Mr. Bear. Michelle is still a baby and the Olsen twins get richer by the second. The Beach Boys make their first of many guest appearances after D.J. wins two free concert tickets and must decide who to bring with her.

Full House Season 3

24 Episodes | September 1989 – May 1990

Danny surprises the family with a trip to Hawaii, though his clipboard of mandatory fun puts a damper on things. Joey goes on Star Search as his self-imposed deadline of making it as a comic looms. Stephanie crashes Joey’s brand new car into the house and decides that escaping to Mexico is her best plan of action. Jesse and Becky (temporarily) break up. The family gets a dog they name Comet (insert “hide an animal from the parents” plot here).

Full House Season 4

26 Episodes | September 1990 – May 1991

Jesse and Becky reunite in the premiere and get married later on. Jesse decides to have one last adventure as a single guy, goes skydiving and gets stuck in a tree minutes before the ceremony. (He needed better time management on that one.) Joey gets a gig opening for Wayne Newton in Vegas. In the finale, Becky announces she’s pregnant with twins after Jesse announces he’s going on tour with his band, Jesse and the Rippers. Oh, these two.

Full House Season 5

26 Episodes | September 1991 – May 1992

Becky gives birth to two boys, Nicky and Alex, while Joey gets his own show called The Legend of Ranger Joe. The Rippers have a hit with a new song called “Forever.” D.J. tries to get Stephanie and Kimmy to be friends, but it’s much funnier for us when the two are at odds. Danny falls for his new co-host Vicky Larson.

Full House Season 6

24 Episodes | September 1992 – May 1993

Jesse and Joey find themselves unemployed and become radio hosts on “Rush Hour Renegades.” Becky struggles to deal with Jesse’s recent success as he tours Japan with his band. D.J., a sophomore in high school, starts dating Steve, a senior, much to Danny’s dismay. The family goes to Disney World for two episodes where Danny proposes to Vicky who gladly says yes.

Full House Season 7

24 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

Danny’s relationship with Vicky is donezo after she’s offered an anchor position in New York City. Jesse becomes the new owner of The Smash Club where his band plays. On opening night, he’s accidentally locked in a supply closet with Kimmy. Hilarity ensues. D.J. and Steve drift apart leading her to dump him. Gia is introduced and continues being the worst. The Tanner house is pretty full (it’s not just a clever name), so Danny considers selling when an offer arises for double the home’s worth.

Full House Season 8

24 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

Danny starts dating Gia’s mother, Claire, which means we have to put up with more of Gia. Becky becomes producer of Wake Up, San Francisco sparking jealousy in Danny. Jesse’s band replaces him and he contemplates a life without music. He starts a new band called Hot Daddy and The Monkey Puppets. (That’s…a name.) D.J. aspires to go to Stanford, and saves Steph from bad boys and a car wreck, and a drunk Gibbler from herself. In the series finale, Michelle falls off a horse and suffers from a concussion and amnesia. She can’t remember anything—cue the music and the clip show!

What Are the Best Full House Episodes?

Full House had many standouts throughout its 192 episode run including Beach Boys appearances, car accidents and heaps of awesomely bad Dave Coulier impressions. Here’s a list of the best Full House episodes:

Season 1, Episode 22: “D.J. Tanner’s Day Off”

D.J. skips school in order to meet her favorite singer, Stacey Q, at the mall after getting Jesse to detail how he once successfully cut class. Naturally, everyone tries to hide everything from Danny. This episode made me want to skip school to meet Mötley Crüe.

Season 2, Episode 6: “Beach Boys Bingo”

D.J. wins two tickets to see The Beach Boys and spends the episode debating who to bring with her. She tries to give the tickets to Danny and Jesse, but they won’t accept it. In pure sitcom fashion, everything was alright in the end when The Beach Boys call her and invite the entire family along! (Just go with it.)

Season 3, Episode 20: “Honey, I Broke the House”

Stephanie’s joyride through the house and into the kitchen is one for the Tanner family record books. Joey’s new car takes the hit, as Steph learns a really important lesson that day about the risks of grand theft auto.

Season 4, Episode 16: “Stephanie Gets Framed”

You got to love a TGIF crossover—Jaleel White appears as his Family Matters character! Stephanie has to get glasses which makes her feel insecure. Steve Urkel is in town for the big science fair and everyone gets irritated with him. Steve does end up helping Steph out with her glasses issue, though. Everyone does “The Urkel.” (Just kidding.)

Season 6, Episode 18: “Please Don’t Touch the Dinosaur”

Danny and Jesse chaperone Michelle’s class trip to the museum, but Jesse has a hard time controlling his group. Michelle and a friend decide to play a game of tag and knock down half of a dinosaur skeleton. Danny and Jesse clash on Jesse’s lack of discipline and Danny’s control problems. They hash out their beef but not before upsetting Michelle.

Season 8, Episode 19: “Taking the Plunge”

D.J. and Kimmy question their future as friends after receiving rejection letters from Stanford. Kimmy spazzes out and decides to run to Vegas and marry her boyfriend Duane. Danny and Jesse misinterpret a letter D.J. leaves behind and think that she’s the one getting married. Misunderstandings are funny!

Who Are the Actors in the Full House Cast?

Full House gained its popularity thanks to its likable cast and their chemistry.

After the show, Bob Saget worked hard to distance himself from the clean-cut Danny. He’s now a stand-up comedian who’s been known to sprinkle in dirty bits about his Full House tenure.

Stamos has had steady TV work, appearing in shows like ER, Jake in Progress and Scream Queens.

Dave Coulier is well known for voice acting spots on The Real Ghostbusters, Muppet Babies and Robot Chicken.

Cameron Bure leads the pack on Netflix’s revival series, Fuller House. She had a brief stint as a co-host on The View and is also well known for her work on the Hallmark Channel.

Aside from Fuller House, Sweetin also stars on Hollywood Darlings alongside Beverely Mitchell and Christine Lakin.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took twinning to a whole new level, starting an empire full of children’s movies and clothing lines. The twins have declined multiple offers to appear on Fuller House and Michelle remains the only main character not represented on it.

Since Full House, Loughlin has spent her time defying the aging process and appearing on shows like Summerland and 90210.

Barber left Hollywood after the show until recently reclaiming her role as Gibbler for the Netflix series.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Full House?

Full House had quite a few notable guest stars, many of which played themselves. Here’s a list of the most important Full House guest stars:

Phyllis Diller as Herself

When Diller takes over for Joey in front of an audience full of talent scouts, a despondent Joey looks for another line of work.

Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello as Themselves

Joey lands a part in a comedy show featuring Avalon and Funicello, but the show is later turned into a cartoon.

Scott Baio as Pete Bianco

The Happy Days star plays an old friend of Jesse’s who visits him to wax poetic about all the crazy antics they got into.

Other guest stars who swung by the Tanners’ painted lady were Suzanne Somers, The Beach Boys, Little Richard, and Danielle Fishel.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Full House?

Jeff Franklin, Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett are the main three people behind the success of Full House.

Jeff Franklin: Full House Creator and Executive Producer

Franklin has quite the resume. Before Full House, he worked on Laverne & Shirley and It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. He also helped produce Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper and Malcolm & Eddie.

Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett: Full House Producers

Miller and Boyett both worked for Miller-Boyett Productions. Miller was one of the team’s original co-founders in 1969, while Boyett joined later in 1978. Miller-Boyett was also responsible for shows like Mork & Mindy, Perfect Strangers, Bosom Buddies, Family Matters, Step by Step, and tons more.

Where Full House Ranks in the Television Pantheon

While Full House was never even close to being a critical darling, it was consistently in the Nielsen Top 30 from 1988 on. It continued growing its audience thanks to syndication and international airings, and its reputation as a wholesome show relevant to families with young children. Looking back, TGIF now seems like a fleeting moment in time, a block of television history that now seems too hunky dory, too smooth around the edges. Having said that, revisiting the show can be a lot of fun for those who called themselves fans back in the day or remember it fondly from their childhood. With the help of streaming platforms and the newer series Fuller House, the original run has sprung new life and invited a brand new generation of viewers inside the Tanner household.