How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid of Sharks’ Episode Online

Shark Week 2018 is in full swing and Naked and Afraid is taking part in the fanged festivities. A special titled Naked and Afraid of Sharks is set to air and we have all the information on how to watch the episode online, what time it airs, the survivalists and additional details below.

“NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS” TIME: The special airs on July 29, 2018, from 8:59 p.m. – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode reads, “Five ssurvivalists are stranded on a barren island in the middle of shark-infested waters. No encore airing times are reported.

“NAKED AND AFRAID” SHARK WEEK SPECIAL CHANNEL: Naked and Afraid airs on the Discovery channel. In turn, its Shark Week special will also air on the channel.

HOW TO WATCH “NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Philo is the cheapest option among all the streaming services, at just $16 per month, and you can sign up for a free trial of the service without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch all of Shark Week live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR a show, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

According to USA Today, viewers can also stream Shark Week via the Discovery GO app on iOS devices, Roku and Amazon Fire, and log in with credentials from a cable or satellite provider, which means that the Naked and Afraid of Sharks special should be included.

“NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS” PARTICIPANTS: Contestants from previous episodes are participating in the special. Ky Furneaux, Ryan Holt, Chris Fischer, Steven Lee Hall and Eva Rupert are all included, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Shark expert Tristan Guttridge will also make an appearance.

ADDITIONAL SHOW DETAILS: On Naked and Afraid of Sharks, the contestants will be in the Bahamas, dealing with an estimated possibility of 40 different kinds of sharks. The survivalists will be given fishing equipment and will deal with issues like thunderstorms, biting insects and overwhelming heat. People has also reported that the island the survivalists are stranded on does not have the resources to sustain them, so they will be forced to go into the shark-infested waters, hunting for food. Fans will have to wait and see who taps out first or who can make it to the end.

This year’s Shark Week marks the 30th anniversary of Discovery’s Shark Week. And, as Naked and Afraid has put together a mash-up episode with Shark Week, there is another TV crossover included in the celebration. Romper reported that the “sharks” from Shark Tank also have their own special.