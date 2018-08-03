HyunA & E’Dawn of Triple H Are Dating, Statement Says

HyunA and E’Dawn of Triple H are dating, the couple told Yonhap, despite the denial from Cube Entertainment. According to the Korean News Agency, the couple said in a joint statement, “We’ve been going out with each other for two years. We know this would result in some kind of labeling, but it would be hard to look straight into the eyes of our fans (without being honest).”

The couple continued, “So we decided to be honest with our loving and supporting fans and come to the stage with confidence.” HyunA, real name Kim Hyun-a, continued, “We started dating in May 2016 after I got to know E’Dawn while he was a trainee. We entered into a relationship as we worked together for music pieces. We’ve been talking a lot about music and started to compose songs together. Although he did not appear on the credits lists of my albums, E’Dawn has been helpful with the details. What we decided together is that we be honest with people who have been supportive. I also want to make my utmost efforts onstage so I can be responsible for our decision. I was sorry for any influence (the disclosure of our relationship) could have on our team, so I told the other member about this. “I am also sorry for our fans, but I will make up for this by putting more efforts into our music performances.”

HyunA posted a screenshot of the Yonhap story to her Instagram page accompanied with the caption, via Google Translate, “I really wanted to be honest. As always for the fans who always cheer and watch, I am happy to be there on stage. Thank you and love terminal, but there is no way to express more.”

A few hours before the pair came forward with their relationship, HyunA’s representatives at Cube Entertainment denied the dating rumors. According to Soompi, the statement read, “HyunA and E’Dawn are not dating. This is groundless [news].” The Soompi report adds that on June 4, the pair had a joint birthday party as E-Dawn, real name, Kim Hyo-jong’s, birthday is June 1 and HyunA’s birthday is on June 6. A Korean TV report noted that rumors that the couple was an item continued throughout the summer when pictures of them looking close while shopping circulated in tabloids.

E-Dawn is a member of the group Pentagon, having earned a sport with the K-Pop stars through his role on the reality show, Pentagon Maker. Non K-Pop devotees might know HyunA from her role in Psy’s 2012 crossover smash hit “Gangam Style.”