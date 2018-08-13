WATCH: Women on Inflatable Rainbow Unicorn Rescued From Lake

The Sheriff’s office in Chisago County, Minnesota had an unusual task this weekend: saving four women who were stranded onboard an inflatabale unicorn. You can watch the not-so-daring rescue here.

The four women on the inflatable unicorn raft got stuck in the weeds in a Chisago County lake on Saturday. Luckily, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was available to come to the rescue. He threw the women a rope and used it to pull them back to shore.

No harm was done to the women — or to the rainbow-maned unicorn.