BoomBoom Nasal Inhalers on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the All-Natural Inhalers

They make you feel instantly-focused. They’re refreshing. And they’re all-natural.

BoomBoom Nasal Inhalers are the latest product to be featured on Shark Tank, and John Pinto is the man behind the product.

As explained on the BoomBoom website, a number of people in Southeast Asia have known about the benefits of nasal inhalers for hundreds of years. “Not only have they been used as powerful decongestants, but also to enhance mental acuity, energy, and focus. Some even claim a higher state of consciousness.”

It was during a trip to Thailand in 2010 that Pinto decided to create a healthier, more effective product, now called BoomBoom Nasal Inhalers. The product’s website reads, “Our team is passionate about creating unique products that allow people to awaken their senses in an entirely new way! More than ever before, people are discovering the positive impact your sense of smell can have on your overall well-being.”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, Pinto described BoomBoom as a “gum for your nose!” He said, “With each inhale, you stimulate millions of scent receptors inside your nose that are connected to the brain – the vapors help you instantly snap back into focus when it matters most.”

Asked what the invention process was like, Pinto explained, “We knew the inhalers being sold in Southeast Asia would not be as appealing to people here in the states – they tended to smell more earthy and medicinal. We thought if we could take the same base ingredients and add unique flavors to them, people would be more receptive. We started working with some of the top chemists and medical professionals in the U.S., and after almost two years of trial and error a new, healthier, more effective product emerged. A product that has the power to change the way people think about refreshment and rejuvenation.”

BoomBoom inhalers use clean, plant-based ingredients to enhance your psychological and physical well-being. Pinto describes the main benefits of the inhalers as increasing focus, providing intense refreshment, boosting mood, and enhancing breathing.

