‘Last Man Standing’s’ New Mandy Molly McCook Responds to Backlash

Molly McCook has taken on the role of Mandy Baxter on the revived television show, Last Man Standing. The actress has joined the cast, replacing actress Molly Ephraim, who played Mandy for six seasons.

McCook made her debut as Mandy Baxter in Season 7, Episode 1, which was first released on Twitter before its September 28 airdate. Not long after fans watched the episode, some started tweeting about their disapproval of McCook’s Mandy, using the hashtag #NotMyMandy. McCook decided to take to Twitter to respond to the backlash.

“I SEE your new #NotMyMandy hashtag. You’re right… I’m not THAT Mandy. I’m THIS Mandy. I get it. I promise to love and respect your favorite show and YOU,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

She received quite a few positive responses to her tweet. You can read some of them below.

“Don’t listen to the haters. Just from what I’ve seen in the first episode I know You will be awesome and will make the character your own. This will be an amazing season of ‘Last Man Standing,'” wrote one Twitter user.

“Molly, I’m a huge fan of ‘your’ Mandy! Listen…YOU are playing a role and have already made it your own! Keep on doing what you’re doing! You’ve already won over the LAST MAN STILL STANDING group! We love you and are here for you,” added a second.

McCook even got some positive reinforcement from her mom — in the most hilarious way. McCook’s mom, Laurette Spang-McCook, sent her a text message, joking about how bad she portrayed Mandy. Molly McCook shared a screenshot of the exchange with her followers on Twitter. You can check it out below.

Despite the backlash, McCook seems to be embracing being a part of the Baxter family. As the season goes on, fans will likely get used to her as Mandy and will start to welcome her into their living rooms week after week.

