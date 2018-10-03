How to Watch ‘Seal Team’ Season 2 Online

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Seal Team and to promote the new season, star David Boreanaz popped up on Live! With Kelly and Ryan this morning. The show airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the CBS network and we have all the details on alternative ways to watch the show online, if you do not have a cable subscription. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Seal Team live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Seal Team show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For those who would like to know more about season 2 of the show, what time it airs, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The show airs on the CBS network, premiering on October 3, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, in an hour long time slot.

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode of the show is titled “Fracture” and the episode plot description reads, “Jason and the team must rescue American hostages after an oil platform is overtaken by armed militants.”

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the season is called “Never Say Die”. The plot synopsis of the episode states that, “Jason and the team travel to Saudi Arabia, where extremists threaten to release anthrax into an underground water supply; Ray contemplates joining another team.”

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “The Worst of Conditions” and the description of the episode reads, “After tragedy strikes, Jason is faced with a huge decision regarding his future with Bravo Team.”

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 EPISODE 4: “All That Matters” is the title of episode 4 for season 2.

“SEAL TEAM” SEASON 2 CAST: The main cast of Seal Team for season 2 consists of David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator; Jason Hayes, the leader of a Navy SEAL team; Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator Clay Spenser; Jessica Paré as Officer Amanda “Mandy” Ellis; Neil Brown Jr. as Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Raymond “Ray” Perry; A. J. Buckley as Special Warfare Operator Sonny Quinn; Toni Trucks as Logistics Specialist First Class Lisa Davis; and Judd Lormand as Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn.

Prior to becoming a part of the Seal Team, Boreanaz has had several lead gigs on TV shows, and he’s been working consistently for two decades. When talking to Military.com about his solid career in television, Boreanaz said, “I just go to work and go to work and come home blessed. I just focus on the scenes and not like what’s going to happen tomorrow or next week or next year. I just work within the confines of what the moment of the scene is all about. And I guess it just added up, huh? Hey, there we are. I don’t know.”