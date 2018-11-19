How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Finale Online

Tonight is the season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars and there are four couples left in the mix. All other seasons have had the finale air over two nights, but this season’s finale is just one episode. The DWTS 2018 finale airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT tonight and, for those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Last week on DWTS, there was a major shock at the end of the show, when front-runner Juan Pablo Di Pace was voted off the show in a surprise elimination. The hosts and judges appeared flabbergasted and some of the judges even expressed outrage over the situation. Prior to the elimination, Len Goodman was very vocal about Di Pace being in the finals.

Grocery Store Joe Amabile was also eliminated, leaving four couples headed to the finale. The remaining contestants are actress Evanna Lynch with pro Keo Motsepe, actor Milo Manheim with pro Witney Carson, radio personality Bobby Bones with pro Sharna Burgess, and model Alexis Ren with pro Alan Bersten. Manheim is said to be the new front-runner, so there’s a good chance he could end up as this season’s mirrorball trophy winner.

Generally, on the finale each season, the cast-offs return to participate in the event. Fans will have to wait and see which familiar faces come back. But, The Inquistr has reported that cast-offs John Schneider and Tinashe will definitely be back in the ballroom.

Because tonight’s finale is only one episode, fans can say goodbye to the 24-Hour Fusion Dance. In seasons that have passed, one couple is eliminated on part 1 of the finale. Then, the three remaining contenders have less than 24 hours to put together another dance routine that is a combination of multiple dance styles. Each couple then performs the Fusion Dance on the grand finale. But, this will not be happening this year.

Some of the musicians and singers joining the lineup tonight, for musical performances, include Avril Lavigne, Robin Thicke, Dan + Shay and Lauren Daigle, according to Gold Derby. Recently, Robin Thicke lost his home in the devastating fires that have swept California.

For tonight’s performances, each team will perform a repeat dance, along with the long-awaited freestyle routine.

Once Dancing With the Stars has ended, the pros, troupe members, and maybe a couple celebrities, will get ready for the live winter tour. Often, a celebrity contestant from the season of DWTS before the tour, joins the tour as an emcee.