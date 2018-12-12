Is Ellen DeGeneres Quitting her Talk Show? Is ‘The Ellen Show’ Ending?

In an interview with The New York Times, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she has considered ending her hit talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This consideration was spurred by conversations with both her older brother, Vince, and wife, Portia de Rossi, who have differing opinions about the future of her famous daytime show.

In the interview, DeGeneres reveals that de Rossi “gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” to which de Rossi replied ““I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle.” While this is clearly a topic of conversation in their home and amongst their family, E! News points out that DeGeneres has “extend[ed] her contract through the summer of 2020.”

According to Forbes, DeGeneres was the second highest paid TV host in the world in 2018, earning $87.5 million dollars. This figure includes not only her The Ellen DeGeneres Show salary, but also her producer salaries, licensing fees, and the $20million Netflix is paying her for her upcoming comedy special.

Before The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has been airing since 2003, DeGeneres starred on the ABC sitcom Ellen. The show aired from 1994-1998, until DeGeneres publicly came out as gay on the cover of Time in 1997 and ABC attached a parental advisory warning to the show, before canceling it in its following season. Prior to her self-titled sitcom, she played Margo Van Meter on Open House and Nancy MacIntyre on Laurie Hill. Though her acting credits have been minimal since her career as a talk show host began, she has notably voiced the beloved character “Dory” in both Finding Nemo and the sequel (which focused on her character’s backstory), Finding Dory.

Vance DeGeneres is established in the entertainment industry in his own right. According to IMDB, he has served as executive producer for projects including Inside Comedy and Crazy, Stupid Love. The New York Times also credits him as “a former correspondent for The Daily Show who helped create the “Mr. Bill” shorts for Saturday Night Live. Actress Portia de Rossi is best known for her roles as “Lindsay Bluth Fünke” on Arrested Development and Elizabeth North on Scandal.

The New York Times published their interview with the famous comedian and talk show host ahead of the release of her new comedy special, “Relatable.” Of the special, DeGeneres said that she took the stage as a standup again because “I wanted to show all of me,” adding that “the talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.” The special, which will be streamed on Netflix on December 18, is her first in fifteen years. Her last special, entitled “Here and Now,” was taped for HBO in 2003.