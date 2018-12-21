Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Grand Valley’: Cast, Where Filmed, Time & Discussion

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Christmas at Grand Valley on Friday, December 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Read on for more about the movie, including where it was filmed, and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

If you weren't expecting Christmas at Grand Valley to premiere tonight, you're not alone. The movie's premiere date has been changed several times. First it was scheduled for the Hallmark Channel on November 21. Then it was moved to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for December 22. It was recently changed to premiere tonight, Friday December 21.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Friday, December 21. If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Saturday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., Dec. 28 at 9 p.m., Dec. 29 at 11 a.m., Dec. 31 at 11 p.m., Jan. 2 at 3 p.m., and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The movie was filmed in Colorado in the small town of Bracebridge. Check out the next two pages in the gallery for behind-the-scenes photos and stories about the filming.

The movie stars Hallmark favorite Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliot, and Dan Lauria. Some have coined this a Wonder Years reunion, since Danica and Dan were both on the show.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly (McKellar) returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo (Elliott), businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art."

A shorter synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Struggling artist Kelly Riley returns to her Wyoming hometown for the Christmas holiday and becomes involved in an effort to save the town’s beloved lodge from the wrecking ball. In the process, she finds herself falling for the handsome widower sent to Grand Valley by his company to decide the fate of the lodge."

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast and photos from the movie and where the movie was filmed. Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.