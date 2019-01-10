Brianne on ‘My 600 Lb Life’

Tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life will feature Brianne, who has been struggling with weight loss for years.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “At over 700 pounds, Brianne undertakes a weight-loss journey to save her own life; she faces an unexpected challenge to her fragile progress when her husband suffers a heart attack on a birthday she will never forget.”

Brianne is someone audiences will immediately sympathize for; unlike some other members of the My 600 Lb cast, Brianne fights valiantly to lose weight and listens to Dr. Now’s rules.

Brianne started her weight loss journey starting at over 700 pounds. She says that when she thinks about how bad it has gotten, she gets depressed.

Brianne is married, and her husband is her caretaker. “I never thought I would be this big,” she shares. “And it’s putting a strain on my marriage.”

Rick was 52 and Brianne was just 22 when they married. Rick agrees that taking care of Brianne is somewhat of a hassle. He tells the cameras it pains him to see his wife like this, but at times, he feels like he’s taking care of a child.

Interestingly enough, Brianne didn’t struggle with eating problems as a child. She says that during her early childhood, she was simply a happy baby. “[I was a] happy kid. Things were normal,” she explains.

Brianne goes on to say that growing up, she felt like her father didn’t love her; she was always under the impression that he was paying more attention to her siblings than to her. Brianne began to feel more and more like her family didn’t love her, and that’s when she turned to food. She hasn’t spoken to her father in over 11 years.

Where Is Brianne Today?

Brianne is doing well today. She is reported to have shed half her weight. Distractify reports that after losing more than 384 pounds, she weighs in at 358 pounds. She has posted about her weight loss journey on Facebook, showing off her new body.

My 600 Lb Life first aired on the TLC network in 2012. Each episode chronicles the life of one morbidly obese individual on their quest to lose the weight.

Patients are looked after in Houston by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, often referred to Dr. Now, who puts them on a strict weight loss schedule. Often, Dr. Now performs a gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy to help his patients lose more weight.