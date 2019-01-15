Nina Bartula, ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On this season of The Bachelor, 29 ladies are vying for the heart of 26-year-old Colton Underwood. One of those women is 30-year-old Nina Bartula.

What do we know about Nina? Read on.

1. She Is a Virtual Sales Account Manager

Since 2015, Nina has worked as a virtual sales account manager for Cisco. Prior to that, she was a cloud and data center automation specialist for BMC Software.

She has also worked as a business development manager for OpenEdge.

Her bio reads, “My strength lies in my ability to visualize, articulate, and solve problems from multiple perspectives. At Cisco, my goal is to help Service Providers navigate the ever-changing landscape of IT, whether it is through leveraging existing Cisco investments to create synergy across multiple IT initiatives, or implementing new and cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation in the digital age.”

2. She Was Born in Croatia

Nina was born in Croatia and moved to the US with her mother when she was nine-years-old.

According to her LinkedIn, she speaks Croatian, English, and Spanish.

In an introduction video that ABC posted to their Twitter page, Nina shares that she was three-years-old when the civil war started in Croatia. “It was really really hard. I remember how much my mom tried to shield me from what was going on because twice my mom was this close from being killed by a bullet that went right by her head,” she shares through tears.

With a heart of gold and a beautiful story, you might want to keep an eye out for this gorgeous lady. Get to know Nina in a deleted scene from #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/qebOlo96N8 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 11, 2019

Nina goes on to say that her father stayed in Croatia to fight for his country when she and her mother moved to the US.

3. She Received Her BS in Business Administration

Nina graduated from Meredith College in 2011 with a BS in Business Administration. She was a double major in International Business.

According to her LinkedIn, Nina has plenty of volunteer experience. In 2013, she began volunteering for the Raleigh Rescue Mission, a non-profit agency providing homeless men, women, and children with food, shelter, safety, eduational and vocational training. She also volunteers for the Wake County Animal Shelter.

4. She Is Not the Only Contestant from North Carolina

Nina isn’t the only lady from North Carolina. Caelynn Miller-Keyes is also from North Carolina; in fact, she is Miss North Carolina 2018.

Caelynn graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

In 2018, News 12 reported that Miller Keyes was using her title as Miss North Carolina 2018 to speak up about sexual assault. The outlet writes that at university, Miller-Keyes became a sexual assault survivor.

At a press conference, Miller-Keyes said, “My whole world was flipped upside down…” She continued by saying, “Each doctor turned me away, they said, ‘Unless I filed a police report they couldn’t help me.’” Further investigation into Miller-Keyes case revealed that she was assaulted by not one, but two men. When she learned that, she decided to open up about her personal experience.

5. She Is a Big Bachelor Fan

Nina is a big fan of The Bachelor; she has been watching with her mother and grandmother for years.

At 30 years old, she is in the older half of the ladies on this season of The Bachelor. This season, there are nine contestants who are just 23.

In her downtime, Nina likes kayaking and hiking. Fun facts? She’s afraid of heights and rollercoasters, and if she could be anyone else for a day, she would be an astronaut.