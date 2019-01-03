How to Watch ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Season 11 Online

Season 11 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, aka MDLLA, premieres on the Bravo network and we have all the details on how to watch the show online, with or without cable. Read on for the rundown on what to expect and how to watch the show via cable-free live streaming.

“MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA” 2019 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere episode of season 11 for MDLLA airs from 9:01 – 10:31 p.m. ET/PT and 8:01 – 9:31 p.m. CT.

HOW TO WATCH “MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES” SEASON 11 CAST: The main cast members on the show this season are Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, James Harris, David Parnes, and Tracy Tutor-Maltas. Some of the recurring cast members include Matthew Altman, Heather Altman, and Bobby Boyd. There will also be some celebrities in the mix. For example, Rose McGowan will be enlisting the help of Tutor to sell her home, while Kelly Rowland works with James Harris.

According to The Daily Dish MDLLA veteran, Madison Hildebrand, will not be returning for season 11, much to the dismay of his fans. Hildebrand released the following statement about his decision, “After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors. As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the Million Dollar Listing franchise.”

He continued, “For the past 10 years, the show has documented my life and real estate career from the very beginning. I couldn’t have done it without the love and support from the fans who inspired me to share my life on camera. Thank you to Bravo, World of Wonder and the crew who became family for all your hard work and dedication to making this show the success that it is today. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you all and hope you will continue to follow my journey as I begin a new chapter of my life.”

MDLLA SEASON 11 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Struggle Is Real” and the synopsis of the premiere reads, “Josh Flagg may have promised more than he can deliver on a Beverly Hills estate; James and David are forced to come to terms with the state of the Los Angeles market; Josh Altman finds himself under attack during the launch of his newest listing.”