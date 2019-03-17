Sister Wives: Aspyn Brown & Mitch Thompson’s Wedding

Aspyn Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown, is now a married woman. According to People, Aspyn married her boyfriend Mitch Thompson on June 17, 2018 in a private ceremony. Learn more about Aspyn and Mitch’s wedding below, which will be shown during tonight’s special two-hour episode.

Aspyn and Mitch announced their engagement in January 2018 after the latter proposed during a Seattle trip. “We’ve been dating for a long time, and so I just kind of knew that marriage was the next step,” Mitch told Us Weekly. “When Mitch asked me to marry him, I was super excited, very happy to be engaged to him,” Aspyn added. “I was expecting it a little bit, but it was all perfect. Right now, I’m most looking forward to the wedding itself.”

Aspyn & Mitch Married In a Private Ceremony on June 17, 2018

The couple were wed in Sandy, Utah, at a restaurant called La Caille. “It’s beautiful on its own, so we didn’t have to do much,” the former recalled. “There’s flowers, a beautiful view and a pond. We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it.”

According to Aspyn’s LinkedIn Account, she has been a student at the University of Las Vegas since 2013. Her major is Human Service, Marriage, and Family Therapy/Counseling. She’s also part of the fundraising group Autism Speaks. Aspyn has previously said that she’ll graduate in May. Mitch works as a carpenter, and according to Aspyn’s Instagram, he moved to Las Vegas to be with her during her last year of school.

Mitch Has Said He Won’t Force Aspyn to Become a Polygamist Against Her Will

Despite the fame that her polygamist family has provided her, Aspyn has stated that she wants to follow a more traditional path with Mitch. “I would never force her to become a polygamist,” he said during the Sister Wives season 13 trailer. “I don’t know that I would necessarily go out and seek other women.”

Aspyn is the third of Kody Brown’s children to tie the knot. Maddie Brown got married to Caleb Brush in June 2016, while Mykelti Brown got married to Antonio Pardo wed in December of that same year.