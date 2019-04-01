Kailyn Lowry’s Haircare Line: All You Need to Know About ‘Pothead Haircare’

Kailyn Lowry discussed her hair care line Pothead Haircare on an episode of Teen Mom 2 back in February. The reality star started working on Pothead Hair Care last year, and she released her product before Christmas.

Until Lowry talked about the product on Teen Mom 2, only fans who follow her on Instagram and Twitter or listen to her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” were aware of her new business venture. The hair care line was released at the end of 2018 with Lowry and her friends throwing a huge launch party in New York.

The business move came after the reality star voiced her desire to leave the drama of the series behind. There has been a lot of friction between her and some of her co-stars and she said she was “ready to let it all go.”

Her new line consists of three products: leave-in conditioner (called Leave Me Be), hair oil (named Elixer), and volumizing powder (Cloud Nine). The name for her brand correlates with the one ingredient that sets her line apart from other hair care products – CBD oil. Each product is made with cannabidiol, which is extracted from the hemp plant. The oil moisturizes and nourishes hair, and the products were created with all hair types in mind, according to the product website. Kailyn also boasts that her products are sulfate, paraben, and cruelty-free. Checkout the product description below:

Pothead’s line of products is designed to work in all types of hair. The unique blend of CBD oil and other exotic oils creates the perfect foundation for healthy, shiny hair. Beneficial and affordable to both stylists and clients, Pothead hair products are the perfect way to repair damaged hair or maintain the health and look of every hair type.

Lowry had some backlash over the name of her hair care line, but the reality star wasn’t phased and rolled the product out anyway. So far, the product has positive reviews, with a primarily 5-star rating on the site. There have been nearly 100 reviews, with the Cloud Nine revolutionizing powder getting the lowest rating of four stars.

Each product costs between $28 and $35, and if you buy the bundle of all three, you’ll get a 13 percent discount, which comes out to $80 at the moment.

After the line was launched, Lowry went out of her way to send each of her Teen Mom costars the product to test out. Jenelle Evans, who Lowry has been feuding with for several years, set the hair care products on fire and posted about it on Instagram.

Despite Evans’ reaction, Lowry got even more publicity for her line, so fans are wondering if that was her hope all along when she decided to send the product to Evans. Although the product is still generally new, the response has been overwhelmingly positive for the time being.

“On behalf of Pothead, thank you so much, Jenelle!” Lowry said in a statement to E! News. “We really appreciate the free advertising. Don’t burn yourself!”

“Our products may be on fire but we hope you’re not!” she added.