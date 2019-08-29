Growing Up Hip Hop New York Cast: Spoilers for GUHH NY 2019

Growing Up Hip Hop New York premieres on WE tv on Thursday, August 29 at 9/8c. The newest addition to the network’s reality franchise focuses on New York-based hip hop stars and their families.

When describing the new show, WE tv says “The children of notorious hip hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Irv Gotti, Rev Run, Flavor Flav, Charli Baltimore, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Kid Capri take over the Big Apple where the hustle never sleeps. Love triangles, abandonment, polygamy, pregnancies, DNA tests and multiple arrests will test their determination to succeed.”

Ahead of the series premiere, here’s what you should know about the stars of Growing Up Hip Hop New York:

Ja Rule & his Children, Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. & Brittney Atkins

Ja Rule has three children, Jeffrey, Brittney, and Jordan, but only Jeffrey and Brittney are listed as cast members for the reality series alongside their celebrity father.

Ja Rule was in the news recently for his involvement in the infamous Fyre Festival, and the premiere’s official synopsis teases that, during the show’s first episode, “Ja Rule’s kids suffer from backlash over Fyre Festival.”

Irv Gotti & his Children, Angie Pearson & Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo

Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti is in all 10 episodes, according to the New York Post, alongside his children Angie and JJ.

Angie talked to the New York Post about her professional pursuits, saying “I have my own blog and podcast on the side called ‘Collective Shades’ and my podcast ‘Girls We Know’ is on iTunes and Spotify. I’ve been working since I was 17, so when somebody says that I have a safety net [in my father], that gets me really mad because it’s like they’re diminishing my success and accomplishments.” JJ, on the other hand, said “I’m a producer on [the BET series] ‘Tails.’ I also came up with this TV series idea which I wrote and created myself called ‘Melting Pot,’ about hip-hop in high schools and how it brings cultures together.”

Fat Joe & his Son Ryan Cartagena

Viewers should expect to get to know Ryan Cartagena and his famous rapper father Fat Joe by watching the series. According to Ryan’s IMDb profile, his only other professional TV or film credit is from a TV series documentary episode of Unsung, about his father Fat Joe.

Young Dirty Bastard

Carrying on his father’s legacy, Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, is also a starring member of the cast.

Charli Baltimore & her Daughter DJ Siaani

Ahead of the series premiere, one of the show’s stars, DJ Siaani Love, said in a promo interview “If I could describe this season in one word, it would be ‘original’ for sure, throughout the whole cast. Everybody is very original. Fans can expect from me a lot of hard work and adjusting to New York, ’cause I’m new.” Of her famous mother, Charli Baltimore, she added “I love working with my mom. She’s dope. She’s fun and very young at heart.”

DJ Siaani’s sister, India, is not included among the season 1 leads.

Da’Zyna

According to Rolling Out, Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will will all be a part of the show; however, WE tv only advertised that Da’Zyna would be part of the cast, so it is possible that her famous father and siblings will only receive a small amount of screen time as part of Da’Zyna’s life and story.

Kid Capri & his Daughter Vina Love

Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Kid Capri and his daughter Vina Love round out the cast of the show.

Vina Love said in a GUHH NY promo video that the one word she would use to describe the first season of the show is “inspiring.”

and Lil Mama, who are not new to the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise, will also be a part of the cast.