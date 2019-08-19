Lauren Hashian, The Rock’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lauren Hashian is the wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The two tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, in what People Magazine referred to as an “intimate ceremony.”

“We do,” The Rock captioned two stunning wedding photos with his new bride. He included the couple’s wedding date, location, and the Hawaiian word for blessed: Pōmaikaʻi. The post racked up nearly 7 million likes since it was uploaded on Monday morning. Hashian and Johnson have been together for more than a decade and have two children together.

Hashian is a singer/songwriter who hails from Massachusetts.

1. She Wore a Gorgeous Fitted White Gown on Her Wedding Day

In the wedding photos shared by The Rock, Hashian’s wedding dress is on full display. She chose a gorgeous white, floral, lace dress with a low-cut neckline. The fitted gown flared around her knees and had a long train. She paired the look with a long veil that had subtle embellishments.

The Rock looked Hawaii casual but ever-so-handsome in his wedding attire. He wore ivory-colored pants and a white long-sleeved shirt that was unbuttoned at the top, showing off his muscular chest.

Lauren held a bouquet of ivory flowers and some greenery while her new husband wore a traditional wedding lei around his neck.

The newlyweds posed for photos with the stunning Pacific Ocean as their backdrop.

2. Hashian Met Johnson in 2006 & Has 2 Daughters With Him

Hashian met Johnson back in 2006 while he was filming The Game Plan. At the time, Johnson was married to his first wife, film producer Dany Garcia. Things between Johnson and Garcia weren’t great and the two divorced in 2008. They have one child together, a daughter named Simone Alexandra Johnson.

Hashian and Johnson welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine, into the world in 2015. Just before Christmas in 2017, The Rock announced that he and Hashian were expecting another baby girl.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he captioned a pic of Jasmine.

Baby Tiana joined the family in 2018.

It’s unknown if Hashian and The Rock are planning on having more kids.

3. She Grew up in Massachusetts & Graduated From Emerson College

Hashian was born on September 8, 1984, in Massachusetts. Her parents, Sib and Suzanne Hashian raised her along with her sister, Aja, and her brother, Adam, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, a town located north of the city of Boston. Lauren graduated from Lynnfield High School.

According to a LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Lauren, she graduated from Emerson College in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications.

Lauren is a very creative person and has always had a love for music. After college, she went on to work in the creative licensing department at Warner Music Group in Burbank, California. After 2.5 years with Warner, she went on to work for Paramount Pictures.

During her time with Paramount, she established her own career in music.

4. She’s a Singer/Songwriter

In 2011, Lauren broke into the music world, becoming a singer/songwriter. It wasn’t until recently, however, that she released her very first music video.

In 2017, she released the video for the song “Go Hard.” The single ended up serving as one of ESPN’s official songs for the 2017 WNBA season.

These days, Lauren’s focus is on her family — but she still gets in the studio and records when she can. Her husband is extremely supportive of her career and has even inspired her over the past several years.

“Dwayne has been such a major driving force in my inspiration. He is my motivator and my sounding board every day. Always giving me notes on the work, always motivating me to outdo my last effort. Honestly, if I impress him with a track then I feel accomplished, it’s true! He is an example of how anything you can imagine or dream up, you can do because he lives that way. So when you see that every day, it fuels you & lifts you up too. Also, being in love is a very inspiring thing – all of our experiences, from the good to the fun to the sexy to even the not so good, provide great inspiration to write from,” Lauren told Vydia back in 2017.

5. Her Dad Was a Drummer in the Band Boston & He Passed Away in 2017

Lauren’s father, Sib Hashian, is best known for playing drums for seminal American rock & roll band Boston. According to his obituary in the Boston Globe, Sib played for the band over the course of their first two albums but was later replaced by original Boston drummer Jim Masdea. He later played with another former member of the band, Barry Goudreau, on the latter’s debut album.

Sib Hashian passed away in 2017 during the Legends of Rock Caribbean cruise, as reported by the Boston Globe at the time.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that my musical partner of 50 years, Sib Hashian, collapsed during our set on the Rock Legends Cruise last night. Despite efforts to revive him, he did not survive. Sib was one in a million, never to be replaced. He will be greatly missed,” Goudreau posted on Facebook at the time of Sib Hashian’s death.

Lauren’s mom, Suzanne, was once a bunny at the Dallas Playboy Club. She went on to open a spa in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, where it’s believed she still resides today.

