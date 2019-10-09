The Rose Flower on The Masked Singer Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer season 2 returns with a new episode on Wednesday, October 9. The Flower character will be performing for the first time in “Group D,” against the Eagle, Penguin, and Fox contestants.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Flower’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Flower’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we’ve learned about the Flower so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Flower Clues

Introducing the Flower to the Masked Singer‘s “Super Sneak Peek” audience, host Nick Cannon said “Rising from a garden bed to get here, there are a dozen reasons it will grow on.” The Flower then teased in their first clue package “I blossom in every field I plant myself in,” and said the show was an opportunity to branch out “yet again.” This suggests that the celebrity behind the mask has had success in a number of different industries, and it is possible that singing/performing is not part of any of their past professional endeavors.

Another clue given in that first package was the number 314, which was hidden in a backdrop of roses behind the Flower character. 314 could refer to a date, pi, or even the area code for St. Louis, Missouri.

When the Flower came out onto the stage for the first time, the judges wondered if she was walking slowly because of her age or because of the restrictiveness of her costume.

During her clue package, some of the visual clues were roses in bloom, a mixing bowl, and a kitchen.

The celebrity said that she has a number of different talents, including cooking, clothing, and craft.

She teased “I don’t go to the grocery store without lipstick or pumps on,” and made another joke about not having to wear any makeup under the Flower mask, which suggests she either is involved with a makeup line or is known for always being fully done up in public.

She said she is excited about being on the show because she can “have fun and be free.”

At the end of the clue package, she said “This legend is here to be a vision of love on this stage,” before adding “What’s love got to do with it?”

Her performance of “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton showcased her strong voice and impressive vocal range, which strongly suggests that she is a professional singer with a number of awards under her belt.

When Nick Cannon asked what makes her the flower, she answered “Because I’m beautiful and I smell so good.”

Flower on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Take your pick. Who do you think is behind the #FlowerMask? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/JfoncQbE3U — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 16, 2019

“Petal to the metal” was interpreted as a clue that the celebrity behind the mask could be a famous racecar driver, such as Danica Patrick.

On Twitter, several fans also guessed Mayim Bialik, since her character Amy on Big Bang Theory lived in apartment 314. Amy’s last name was “Folwer,” an anagram for “Flower,” so that could be another clue in favor of this guess. Additionally, Bialik played the title character on Blossom before joining the Big Bang Theory cast.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Taraji P. Henson from Empire, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Mariah Carey (who is host Nick Cannon’s ex-wife) or Patti LaBelle.

Robin Thicke guessed Jennifer Hudson or Jessie J, based on the singer’s incredible range.

Ken Jeong joked that it’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Bjork behind the mask.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.