Is KFC & Popeyes Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally here, which means many stores, services and restaurants are closed today. If you’re looking for a snack to hold you over before Thanksgiving dinner is served, you might be out of luck – most KFC stores are closed on Turkey Day, and only select Popeyes restaurants will be open.

Both People and Thrillist report that Popeyes will be open on Thanksgiving, but we recommend contacting your local branch to make sure before heading out to grab some chicken. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

KFC is Open for Most Major Holidays, Excluding Christmas Day, Thanksgiving & Easter Sunday

According to Store Holiday Hours, KFC only closes down for three holidays each year: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The chicken chain remains open for most other major (and minor) holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced for certain days. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC stays open for, according to SHH:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Black Friday

– Cyber Monday

– Christmas Eve

– New Year’s Eve

When it comes to certain holidays, SHH also notes that, “many restaurants will open later than normal and close earlier than normal on holidays, such as Easter, Thanksgiving Day and New Years Day. Most restaurants close EARLY on Christmas Eve and close LATER than normal on Black Friday.”

Popeyes Will Have Select Locations Open on Thanksgiving

As for Popeyes, the famous Louisiana Kitchen doesn’t have set holiday hours for all of its restaurants, so it varies by location. According to Elite Daily, a Popeyes spokesperson announced that a handful of restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving. To check if your local store will have its doors open, you’ll have to call your nearest Popeyes, and if it’s open today, you’ll also want to ask what the holiday hours will be, as many restaurants may be closing early.

A select few locations were offering deals on take-home Popeyes meals before the holiday. The Popeyes’ Cajun Style Turkey was available for purchase ahead of Thanksgiving, with prices starting at $39.99. A Popeyes rep confirmed to Elite Daily that the turkeys were anywhere from 13 to 16 pounds and came precooked, to help make life easier on Turkey Day. If you’re looking for a last-minute cajun turkey from Popeyes, you might still be able to call around and order one to be picked up; otherwise, Popeyes will likely bring a similar deal back for next Thanksgiving, so you can plan ahead.

With KFC closed and only limited Popeye’s locations open, you might be wondering what other options you have for a quick afternoon snack before your big Thanksgiving meal. A few fast food restaurants and coffee shops will remain open on Thanksgiving, including Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Burger King and Subway, according to People, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.