Is Domino’s Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Domino’s Pizza will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, 2019 and closed on Christmas Day, so if you were hoping for a quick slice of pizza this holiday season, you might be out of luck on Wednesday. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.

Although the chain is usually open on Christmas Eve, Domino’s doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website, so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before heading out to grab a slice.

Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Because Domino’s is Chain-Operated, Hours Will Vary Depending on Location

Although the restaurant typically remains open on Christmas Eve, the hours will likely be limited due to the holiday. Since Domino’s Pizza is chain-operated, the hours may vary depending on your location, so it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

“Store hours are up to each local franchisee to determine, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” a Domino’s Pizza representative told Country Living. “So some stores will be open regular hours, some will be closed, and some will be open limited hours.”

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

You can find information, including addresses, phone numbers and locations of the Domino’s Pizza store nearest you by clicking here.

Domino’s Helped Create Several Useful Innovations That Have Revolutionized the Pizza Delivery Industry

Domino’s Pizza launched in 1960, and played an important part in creating useful delivery and pizza innovations that have made a major impact on the food delivery industry, according to the Domino’s website. Those inventions include creating insulated bags that keeps pizza hot during delivery, building a sturdier pizza box, and inventing the 3D car-top sign, among other things.

“From humble beginnings as a single pizza restaurant in 1960, Domino’s has become today’s recognized world leader in pizza delivery,” their mission statement reads. “At Domino’s we’re all about pizza — and from the day our doors opened, we have dedicated ourselves to making and delivering delicious food with high-quality ingredients.”

The site adds, “We’re all about pizza, as well as harnessing the power of technology to make your ordering experience even better. So we identified key ways our customers would benefit from online tools.” You can check out those tools below, courtesy of the Domino’s website: