‘Survivor’ Finale Spoilers: The Final Five is Set

It has all come down to this on Survivor: Island of the Idols. The finale is set after Wednesday’s (Dec. 11) episode, “Just Go For It,” which saw another emotional Tribal in a season that has been chock full of emotional Tribal Councils. Read on to find out what’s going down next week and who got removed from the game off-camera.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor season 39, episode 13, and you do not want to be spoiled on the Survivor: Island of the Idols three-hour finale airing next week.

On the latest episode of Survivor, Janet Carbin found a hidden immunity idol, while Noura Salman continued to blow up her own game by acting like a crazy person. But then Dean Kowalski earned himself an idol nullifier in a coin flip on the Island of the Idols. If he had lost, he would have lost his vote at the next Tribal.

Then Dean won individual immunity and then things got super emotional at Tribal Council because Elaine Stott new she was on the outs, but she pled her case with gusto and heart. It wasn’t enough, though, and Elaine went home.

However, that wasn’t the major thing that happened. The major thing was that Dan Spilo was removed from the game and will not be on the jury. We weren’t told what happened and neither were the other players. The only information given was on a title card at the end of the game that said Dan “was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.” Whoa.

In the previews for next week, Jeff says the players are preparing for battle as it’s a fight to the finish. All five players get to take a trip to Island of the Idols together, where Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine give them “one last test.” Oooh, what could that be? Hopefully, it’s something with some real stakes.

So, the five players left standing are Dean, Noura, Janet, Lauren Beck, and Tommy Sheehan. Who has the best chance of winning? Well, with Dan gone, Dean and Tommy just lost their final-three alliance. They both know that sitting next to Janet or Lauren at the end is trouble, so look for Dean and Tommy to try to get Noura to align with them against the other two women.

The question really will be if Janet is going to stay loyal to Tommy, even though he is probably going to vote her out, or if she’ll flip and see if Lauren and Noura will align with her. Lauren and Janet’s best chances to win are if they align with each other and get someone to join them (probably that someone would be Noura because Noura doesn’t really have an ally in the game).

It’ll be interesting to watch it play out. The Survivor: Island of the Idols finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the live winner reveal and reunion special.

READ NEXT: Dan Spilo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know