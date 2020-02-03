Rick and Morty Appear in Pringles’ Super Bowl 2020 Ad

This year, Rick and Morty is appearing in a special Pringle’s Super Bowl 2020 ad. The commercial is quite well made and actually looks a lot like a mini-episode. Are they going to continue the story somehow? What happens next? Read on to learn more about the ad and to watch the commercial again.

The Pringles ‘Rick and Morty’ Ad Looks Like a Mini-Episode & Has a Cliffhanger

The Rick and Morty Pringles ad is advertising stack flavors (interestingly, it’s not talking about the new Pickle Rick flavor that Pringles announced in December. But that flavor is available in stores now too.) You can watch the ad below.

Rick and Morty x Pringles – 2020 Big Game Commercial [AD]Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. This is not an ad. [ad]

The ad feels a lot like a mini-commercial. Morty is talking excitedly about the stack flavors and then we find out that he is a Pringles robot!

“Do you want to stack different Pringles flavors to create new flavor combos? Here I’ll go first,” he says. Rick immediately realizes that he’s a Pringles robot and not the real Morty.

Rick says they were taken in their sleep and now they’re trapped in a Pringles commercial. They can’t get out. “We can’t (get out) Summer,” Rick says. “They warned me this would happen and I didn’t listen.”

Then they’re overrun with Morty Pringles robots and they’re overwhelming Rick. The commercial ends as he screams.

Pringles had a teaser for the big commercial released on January 21.

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

Pringles wrote in a press release about the commercial:

Flavor Stacking pushes fans to find new, creative ways to enjoy their favorite Pringles crisps, unlocking endless dimensions of flavor. After two years of budding popularity, the Flavor Stacking craze goes to the next level with Rick and Morty.