Kourtney Kardashian’s POOSH: What to Know About the Lifestyle Brand

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians — her not wanting to be as involved is expected to be a major season 18 plot point. During an interview with E!’s In the Room, airing Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, she talks about needing to find a better balance between working and being a mom.

She is undoubtedly keeping busy with her lifestyle brand POOSH, which Kourtney launched in early 2019. Here’s what you need to know about it and what Kourtney sees as the brand’s vision for health, wellness and beauty.

Kourtney Debuted Her Brand in March 2019

In a racy Instagram post featuring Kourtney sitting naked in her bathroom, the budding entrepreneur announced that her lifestyle brand would be called “POOSH” and that it was “coming soon.” The name of the brand comes from the affectionate nickname Kourtney uses for her daughter Penelope.

She quickly launched the POOSH website and Instagram account, describing the brand as “a guide to living your best life.” It officially launched on April 2 featuring an interview with mom Kris Jenner titled “How to Be a Boss,” and now it features all kinds of lifestyle advice, from online fitness classes to gardening and decor, from movie lists to self-care advice, from recipes to organizational tips, from relationship advice to beauty products.

POOSH Is All About Being Natural

Kourtney Kardashian Non-Toxic Cleaning Solution | POOSH

Kourtney has been advocating for clean beauty products for years, even going so far as to join with the Environmental Working Group to meet with a congressional committee in 2018. Their purpose was to lobby for legislation that would give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the power to investigate and prevent the sales of dangerous cosmetics.

“It would be nice if we didn’t have to guess as much,” she told reports at the time (via ABC News). “If there were regulations to know that the products that we’re using are safe.”

On POOSH’s YouTube account, there are videos about making a non-toxic cleaning solution, all-natural lip scrub, all-natural playdough for kids, and an all-natural eye makeup remover. And in a recent interview with Health magazine, she also says that POOSH is constantly trying to find clean beauty products that can work for any lifestyle or socio-economic situation.

“Once you familiarize yourself with brands that are dedicated to nontoxic, clean ingredients, it gets easier. At Poosh, we are constantly trying new stuff. There’s a myth that [clean beauty] is way more expensive. We have found so many great inexpensive brands. I love Peach & Lily. They have the most amazing face wash and other skin products. I use a lot of them on Mason — and they’re affordable. Once you find those brands, just stick to them,” says Kourtney.

Kourtney Wants POOSH To Be Healthy But Also Sexy

Poosh Team 2020 Intentions With WelleCo | POOSH

Kourtney also tells Health that she wants POOSH to be women who want to be “healthy and into wellness but also sexy and cool.”

“There is this image out there of the woman who cares about eating organic and feeding her kids that way that is somehow uncool. That’s not the case, and I wanted to make something that embodied my passions and interests,” says Kourtney.

She also reveals that she’s the one policing her family members about being healthy and more environmentally conscious.

“I still search their refrigerators! I say, ‘OK, guys, what’s it going to take for everyone to stop using plastic water bottles?'” says Kourtney. “I’ve pretty much gotten everyone switched over to boxed water or glass. But when I go to my family’s houses and I see nonorganic milk or fruit or vegetables, it really bothers me — like, ‘Why do you not think [organic] is better?’ It really irks me.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s In the Room interview airs Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. It re-airs Monday at 11 p.m., Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. and midnight, Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., and Saturday, March 28 at 6 a.m., all times Eastern.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

