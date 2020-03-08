Makayla Phillips on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol Season 18 is well underway on ABC, and on Sunday night, the show’s three all-star judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryant, will audition a whole new slew of talent.

Introduced by veteran host Ryan Seacrest one of the episode’s standout contestants is Makayla Phillips. If her name seems familiar, it’s because the singer competed on America’s Got Talent in 2018, where she made it all the way through to the semi-finals. The following year, she cheered on her best friend Kodi Lee, who became AGT‘s Season 14 champion.

Makayla, 17, is back singing on national TV, except now she’s serving a more grown-look and delivering a much more mature voice, that sometimes sounds just like Ariana Grande. She will definitely be one to watch this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Makayla Phillips:

1. Makayla Earned Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Makayla Phillips: Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer Cried After Perform "Issues"

While Makayla didn’t earn enough votes to make it the finals of AGT Season 13, she achieved what few contestants ever hope to do on that reality competition series, and earned herself a coveted Golden Buzzer award after singing Demi Lovat’s “Warrior.”

However, the performance that really put her on the map was when she chose to sing Julia Michaels’ “Issues.” Makayla was only 15 at the time, which made her vocal talent all the more impressive. Klum told her afterward, “You sang the song better than the original.”

2. Makayla Is Legit ‘Besties’ With AGT Champion Kodi Lee

The first time Kodi Lee caught the attention of AGT producers, he had tagged along to watch his best friend Makayla audition in 2018. During commercial breaks in between the taping, Lee started jamming out, and the spontaneous performance earned him a ticket to audition the following year. So, in a way, viewers can thank Makayla for introducing the incredible talent that is Lee to the world.

The two friends have been tight for years and regularly have jam sessions. Together, Mikayla and Kodi celebrate Friendsgiving, and their families often get together for Christmas. When Makayla and Kodi record music together in their homemade studio, they also sometimes include Kodi’s younger brother Derek, who plays guitar.

3. Makayla’s Father Todd Phillips Won Firefighter Of The year In 2019

While Makayla’s family is incredibly supportive of her singing career, she is also super proud of her family. In November 2019, she posted a tribute on Instagram to her father after he received the Firefighter of the Year Award.

She captioned the picture, “Yesterday, my dad won Firefighter of the Year, it would be an understatement to say I’m a proud daughter. My father does so much every day just to protect our communities and my family. This is much, much deserved. Congratulations Captain Phillips! I love you, daddy, thank you for making all my dreams possible.”

Makayla is also close with her mother, Regina Phillips, and her younger brother, Aiden, who just turned 15 in February.

4. Makayla Started Releasing Her Own Original Music In 2019

Since the last time audiences saw her perform on national TV, Makayla was inspired to start writing her own music. The singer released her first single, “Love Left Me Blind,” in August 2019.

In December 2019, in collaboration with singer Dallin McKay, they released the single, “Forming Great.” In February 2020, she released her most recent new song entitled, “Fool Like You.”

5. Makayla Has Already Formed Close Friendships With Fellow ‘Idol’ Contestants Lauren Spencer-Smith & Kimmy Gabriela

Lauren Spencer-Smith said one of the best parts of going through the audition process was making new friends, and it appears she was talking about fellow contestants Makayla, and Kimmy Gabriela. The three teenaged singers are constantly posting supportive messages on each other’s pictures and videos, and it’s cool to see them cheering on another while being in such a competitive environment.

