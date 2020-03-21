Strip Clubs Stay Open Amid Coronavirus: Virtual Lap Dances & Drive-Thru Shows

While numerous states throughout America have been forced to close all non-essential businesses to fight the pandemic spread of coronavirus, strips clubs, unlikely to ever convince government officials that they are essential to helping residents prevent COVID-19 — have found clever ways to keep their dance venues in business and make money during these uncertain times.

Magic City, the legendary strip club located in south downtown Atlanta, Georgia, announced on Instagram that they will be offering virtual lap dances. The shows will be available to live stream 24/7 for a $20 fee paid via Cash App. Founded by Michael “Magic” Barney in 1985, the famous club remains closed on Sundays, even during coronavirus.

At first, Atlanta’s premiere gentleman’s club announced they would be closed until further notice, but that their full-service kitchen would remain open for call-in and pick-up. Magic City wrote on Instagram, “Your health and well-being is our top priority, we are temporarily adjusting our kitchen hours from 3 p.m. to midnight.”

While that’s great news for those who work in the club’s kitchen, through virtual dances, Magic City has also found a way to employ their strippers. The dancers at Magic City can much more than pole dancers. One of their featured talented performers posted a video doing what she refers to as “stripnastics.”

Taking all the precautionary methods to keep their virtual customers safe, Magic City posted a hilarious video of how they hope those tuning in are protecting themselves during coronavirus.

No matter one’s view on whether strip clubs are essential or not, Magic City is doing what any other business in America is attempting to do during these uncertain times: stay in business and pay their employees.

Las Vegas Strip Club Is Offering Drive-Thru Shows With Hand-Sanitizing Stations

Without breaking the social distancing guideline put in place during coronavirus, Little Darlings, which is located in Las Vegas, implemented drive-thru shows. While the state Nevada is under a shutdown order of all non-essential businesses, Little Darlings released the following statement 8News Now for those questioning the validity of his creativity to keep his club open and keep dancers employed.

“I’m not sure what the problem is, but Little Darlings is abiding by all Social Distancing Guidelines suggested by the government. As a fixture in Las Vegas for 30 years, we will remain open and continue to offer nude dancing. For those guests who request further separation, we will be offering drive thru strip shows starting tomorrow. America is a free country, and strippers will continue to be a part of the fabric of American life.”

The 10-minute drive-thru show starts at 8 p.m. and will cost customers $100. “We’re going to offer drive-up window strip shows,” said Ryan Carlson, director of operations for Little Darlings, told the Las Vegas Review. “Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car.”

“On Saturday we’re doing nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling,” Carlson added. “We have about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, and we’re doing a cool nude hand sanitizer wrestling show.”

To keep things COVID-19 safe, he’s setting up hand sanitizing stations every 15 feet. “We’re taking everyone’s temperature at the front door. We’re doing handwashing with every entertainer and employee, probably every hour. This weekend we’re probably going to go to every 30 minutes. At the end of the day, we’re complying with everything that’s been recommended by the CDC.”

As for whether or not customers will actually show up for a drive-thru, Carlson has no doubts. “As funny as it sounds, Little Darlings has been around for 30 years and we pretty much sell out almost every night of the week,” Carlson said. “It probably won’t be any busier than normal because, as I said, we kind of reach capacity every night anyway.”

