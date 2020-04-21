Avery & Omar Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are just one of the couples being featured on the update special of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? The duo got married in Lebanon because it was safer than tying the knot in Syria, where Omar lives.

The couple has battled breakup rumors, with Avery, who’s originally from Columbus, Ohio, taking to Instagram to slam the speculation about a split. Avery isn’t shy to speak out and regularly addresses any potential rumors via Twitter or Instagram, where she and Omar have a shared account.

Are Avery and Omar of 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

As of April, Avery and Omar are still married. In fact, the U.S.-native, who converted to Islam before meeting Omar, wrote that they never split up. “I’m not sure why there is an article saying Omar and I aren’t together, but we are very much Happily married and we have never split up. So for the people that rushed to my page to see if the tabloids were true they aren’t,” she wrote last week. “Still my best friend.”

Not only does Avery have a strong bond with her husband, but she is also close to his family. Most of her recent pictures and videos are with his family. In one clip, she practices doing Cardi B’s famous “Okur” with them. In another, she paid tribute to her new family.

“Meeting Omar’s family was amazing, it’s not hard to see how he became such a great person,” she wrote in March. “His family shaped him into the man he is and I’m so honored to join the family.”

Addressing the new episode of What Now, Avery adding that she’s been traveling, working and going to college. “Make sure to go to TLC go app to see what we are up to now,” she teased on March 10. She shared a clip from Monday’s episode, where she revealed she moved out of her parents’ house and is living in her own apartment.

“I have a fulltime job and I’m also a fulltime student,” she says. “I needed a quiet place just for myself to study.”

“I haven’t seen Omar in eight months and it really kills me not to be able to see him. It’s a really beautiful place but there is a lot of conflict going on around him,” she tells the TLC cameras. “I get worried pretty easily but luckily we are able to see each other in just a couple of days. I’ll be leaving for Lebanon.”

Is Omar Going to Move to America?

Ultimately, the couple would like for Omar to move to America to be with Avery in Ohio. Because of the immigration restrictions, it’s unlikely that Omar would get approved to come to the U.S. in the near future. Although Avery has said she would like to move to Syria to be with Omar and his family, the ongoing conflict in the region is holding her back. One potential option they have discussed is moving to Dubai or another region in the Middle East that is safe but still close to Omar’s family. For now, they’re living thousands of miles apart.

Don’t miss the new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC. While you’re waiting, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Online Without Cable