‘Too Hot to Handle’ Costs & Rules: How Much Does Sex Cost?

Your new reality TV obsession just dropped on Netflix and it is called Too Hot to Handle. The premise is that 14 “young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

But for those of you who need more specifics about the rules and how much their indiscretions will cost them, read on for what we know but be warned of light spoilers from the season.

The Costs

Too Hot To Handle | Season 1 | Official Trailer | NetflixYour next reality dating obsession has arrived. Too Hot To Handle puts to the test whether these hot singletons can find emotional connection without the sex. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Too Hot To Handle | Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex. 2020-04-10T12:00:00.000Z

Over the course of the season, several different couples can’t help but hook-up. Here are the amounts the group gets penalized for various indiscretions:

Kissing loses them $3000, oral sex loses them $6000 and having intercourse costs a whopping $20,000.

There is a private suite that a few couples get to use. One couple spends the night there and loses the group $16,000, but we are not given the specifics of what they did, only that they did not have intercourse.

Lana is Always Watching

To monitor their behavior, the show has cameras everywhere. An A.I. named Lana, whose voice emanates from an Alexa-type device that looks like a giant aromatherapy diffuser, is the one who instructs them when to do things, who has broken the rules, how much money they’ve lost, etc.

Lana also rewards them for showing personal growth. A few episodes in, the contestants are given watches that will turn green when they’ve demonstrated a deep connection and personal growth. At that point, the rules no longer apply to whoever’s watches are green (for a limited amount of time, of course).

Lana also has the power to give contestants the boot if they aren’t trying to learn from the process. At one point, she tells two contestants, “I have been evaluating your performance so far. Having a positive impact on the group as a whole — fail. Showing signs of personal growth — fail. Obeying the rules — fail. Insufficient progress has been made.”

The Extra Contestants

You may be wondering why we said there were 14 contestants when there are only 10 during the premiere. At two different times over the four weeks, new people are introduced into the mix. Some of them seem to take the process seriously, while others seem to be there just to stir the pot and provide temptations to break the rules.

The contestants added later are Bryce Hirschberg, Lydia Clyma, Kori Sampson, and Madison Wyborny. A full breakdown of the cast can be found here.

Too Hot to Handle season one is streaming now on Netflix.

