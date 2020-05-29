New Witnesses Speak in Book About Kyron Horman’s Disappearance

Kyron Horman was a 7-year-old student in Portland, Oregon, who disappeared in 2010. Ahead of Investigation Discovery’s special on Horman, Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery, here’s what you need to know about his disappearance and where the case stands today.

Kyron Horman Has Never Been Found

Nearly nine years after his disappearance, Kyron Horman has never been found. The case remains open and has produced thousands of tips for the local police department, but neither the child nor his body has ever been located.

In May 2017, a grand jury was convened to hear evidence in the case, reported local NBC station KGW8. The official letter sent to the station by deputy District Attorney Matt Semritc reads:

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office continues to impanel and offer evidence before a grand jury for the Kyron Horman case, meaning both the criminal investigation and legal proceedings are underway. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the grand jury has been convened on multiple occasions regarding the Kyron Horman case.

The report also said that police had recently conducted a new search and analyzed new computer evidence, though it did not go into specifics about the evidence. But Norman Frink, a former member of the district attorney’s office who was involved in the grand jury investigation, told KATU, “The quality of proof necessary for an arrest and prosecution just wasn’t there.”

Then in 2019, Kyron’s mother Desiree told The Oregonian that police had narrowed their search for Kyron to about 100 acres, and Sgt. Brandon White, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said Kyron’s case “is still an active, ongoing investigation.”

In a new book called “Boy Missing: The Search for Kyron Horman,” which was released in May 2020, author Rebecca Morris claims that Kyron’s bus driver, a classmate and two of the classmate’s family members saw Kyron walking through the school parking lot with his stepmom Terri and her baby daughter on June 4, 2010. He was never seen again.

Kyron’s Stepmother Was the Last Person to See Him

Kyron’s parents had divorced before he was born in 2002, and in 2007, his father Kaine married Terri, a local substitute teacher who had been caring for Kyron in his mother Desiree Young’s absence due to medical issues. Kaine and Terri had primary custody of Kyron because of the extensive medical attention Young’s kidney issues required, but Young was still very much a part of Kyron’s life, according to a 2010 profile of the Hormans’ blended family by The Oregonian.

On June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman was taken to school by his stepmother, Terri Horman. She told investigators she dropped Kyron off at school at 8:45 a.m. There is then a three-hour gap in her day before she went to the gym. In the three hours, she told authorities she went shopping and drove around her baby daughter to soothe an earache, according to CBS News, but that cannot be corroborated by anyone.

Terri also told the school that Kyron had a doctor’s appointment that day, June 4, which she later said was a mistake and the appointment was actually June 11. Bruce McCain, former captain of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, explained to CBS News why this was important.

“A doctor’s appointment the following Friday would have been pretty irrelevant to the school but the critical thing about this June 4th doctor’s appointment is that that put the school in a position of not being concerned at all, that Kyron was not in his class, wasn’t at lunch or the bus that afternoon,” explained McCain. “So, it looks like at least at this point Terri was able to bring Kyron to school, establish his presence there, and then perhaps take him away, at least that’s the theory they’re working on, without the school picking up the phone and call Kaine at work, for example.”

Furthermore, landscaper Rodolfo Sanchez later told police that Terri had solicited him to kill her husband five months before Kyron’s disappearance. He testified in a deposition about the alleged $10,000 murder-for-hire plot, but there was never an arrest made because the sting operation to catch Terri was unsuccessful, according to The Oregonian. Terri and Kaine divorced in 2013.

