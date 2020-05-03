‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6: What Time & Channel Does It Air?

Rick and Morty Season 4 is finally back after a long hiatus and we can’t wait to see what Adult Swim has in store for us. You won’t want to miss a minute of Season 4 Episode 6 so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Rick and Morty start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about Season 4 Episode 6.

‘Rick and Morty’ Premieres Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE: Sunday, May 3, 2020

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty will air premiere tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

EPISODE 6 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 6 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central. It premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific on TV. (Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it.) And it premieres on TV at 12:30 a.m. Mountain time.

If you’re watching outside the U.S., the new episode isn’t premiering today in many countries. According to Radio Times, UK viewers will get to see Never Ricking Morty (Episode 6) on Channel 4 on E4 in the UK on May 7 at 10 p.m., four days after it airs in the U.S.

According to Kotaku in Australia, Netflix Australia is going to air the new episodes a few days after they air in the U.S. So that means, if their information is correct, you’ll see Episode 6 of Season 4 on May 6.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.) You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here if you have a cable login.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Preview

We’re going to have five new episodes airing for this second half of Season 4. Here’s a trailer for the second half of the season.

Tonight’s episode is called Never Ricking Morty. The description reads: “Rick and Morty encounter an animal with magic powers during one of their space adventures.”

Minor spoilers are below based on the Season 4 trailer.

There are a lot of exciting Easter eggs in the Season 4 trailer cluing us in on what to expect in the last five episodes. These include the Meeseeks that are part of the army heading to the Citadel in the opening scene of the trailer. This might hint at Evil Morty’s return. The last time we saw him, he was running the Citadel and had killed a lot of people.

We also see Tammy in the trailer, which might hint at Birdperson’s return (or should I say Phoenix Person?) Snuffles/Snowball is back too. There’s a lot to unpack from the trailer and it’s all exciting.

