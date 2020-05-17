Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Post Photos of Quarantine Life

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert airs tonight, May 17, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. on ABC, following the season finale of American Idol. The concert was prerecorded, as Swift is currently staying at home with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Lover Concert was filmed last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, and fans from over 35 countries flew in to catch the concert. Swift announced that the concert would air on ABC on May 8 on Twitter, writing, “Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and through it’d be fun to share with you.” The concert will be available on May 18, 2020 on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

Alwyn and Swift are notoriously private in their relationship, and they have not shared much of their life together in quarantine other than Alwyn posting photos of Swift’s famous cats on his Instagram story.

Swift Has Posted Photos of Life in Quarantine

On March 16, 2020, Swift posted a photo of her cat, Meredith, writing, “For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be Like Meredith.” She later posted a photo of her cat Olivia, writing, “Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-”

In early April, Marie Claire reported that Alwyn had shared photos of Swift’s newest cat, Benjamin Button, on his Instagram stories, proving that the celebrity couple are quarantining together.

More recently, Swift shared a straight-on selfie, noting that there was “Not a lot going on at the moment.” She later shared a photo of her sitting on the couch with a large glass of wine with the simple caption “biiig isolation” with snake emojis surrounding it in a nod to her song “End Game.”

The star also seems to be getting in on the trend of taking the time to bake in quarantine. She shared a photo of her cinnamon rolls, writing “when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet” on May 15, 2020.

Swift Shared a Touching Tribute to Her Mom for Mother’s Day

On Mother’s day, Swift shared a touching tribute to her mother. She shared two videos of her as a small child talking to her mother.

The caption of the videos reads, “My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories – from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

She added, “PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you.”

