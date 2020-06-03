Did Betty Broderick Really Drive Her Car Into Her Husband’s House?

The first episode of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story shows the killer driving her car into her husband’s house. Broderick’s real-life story is being featured on Season 2 of Dirty John, a true-crime show on the USA Network, which first featured saga of John Meehan.

THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING: If you do not want to find out what happens in the series, please do not continue reading.

Did Broderick Really Ram Her Car Into Her Husband’s House?

While it might seem like showrunners took creative liberties, Broderick really drove her car into the front of Daniel T. Broderick III’s house.

“The car came through the house,” Broderick’s daughter, Kim, testified at her trial. “It hit the door and it sounded like a chainsaw and I ran out the back door.” Kim also talked about her mother lighting her father’s clothes on fire and smearing cake on his bed.

Kim recalled a chilling story about how her mother was supposed to come visit her new apartment. She remembered straightening up and getting ready, but when her mom didn’t show she called to see what happened.

“She was like, ‘Oh, I was driving down the street right by Seaworld and all of a sudden I just remembered that I hate your guts. You just make me sick and why would I want to come and visit you?'” Kim said, noting that she hung up after her mother continued to berate her.

“I called her back a few minutes later and asked, ‘Why, what did I do?’ and she said, ‘You’re just a traitor. You make me sick and the thought of you just makes me want to throw up and I wish you were never born.'”

Kim told the courts she was closer to her father and denied allegations that he was an alcoholic.

Broderick Called Her Daughter Lee The Morning of the Double Murder

One of the first people Broderick told about the killing was her daughter, 19-year-old Lee. She called her asking for help, saying she “shot the son of a b****.” Lee claimed her mother told her Daniel’s final words were, “OK. You shot me. I’m dead.” Broderick later clarified that his final words were, “OK, OK, you got me.”

Broderick also told her daughter why she did it, claiming Daniel said, “One of us is going to have to die.”

“She said she felt empty, dead inside and that she was so miserable that she couldn’t go on another day,” Lee testified at her mother’s trial.

At the time of the murders, Broderick was receiving $16,000 a month from her ex. She was combatting that amount, with friends saying she loved money. After they split, Broderick purchased a $40,000 fur coat, CBS San Diego reported in 1990.

“She’s real close to money, she worshipped money,” a friend said at her trial. “It was the main goal in her life. She loved it. She’s a very materialistic person. She always was.”

