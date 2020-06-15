Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Winner & Runner Up

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a former star of The Bachelorette. Read on for the spoilers on her season winner and runner up.

Bristowe was a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor before she became the star of The Bachelorette season 11. Bristowe made it to the top 3 for Soules but he ended up proposing to Whitney Bischoff. The two called off their engagement after six months, according to E! News. The couple released this statement when they split up, “Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement. They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey.”

For Bristowe’s Bachelorette season, she actually had to compete for the star role on the premiere against Britt Nilsson. The contestants ended up choosing Bristowe as the star and Nilsson left the show.

Bristowe’s season was full of surprises, admissions and heartbreak. Read on for the details on her winner and runner up.

Who Won Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season of “The Bachelorette”

And the winner of Bristowe’s heart on The Bachelorette was … Shawn Booth. They became engaged on the finale episode of the season and went on to have a relationship for several years. They were together for three years before splitting up in 2018, according to E! News. On an episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, Bristowe said she felt her relationship had been over for a while before it actually ended.

Bristowe confessed, “I think I knew for a year that my relationship wouldn’t work, and I think I knew that he just couldn’t give me the kind of love that I needed in my life. And he admitted that.”

Who Was Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Runner Up

Nick Viall became friendly with Bristowe prior to her filming The Bachelorette and he was not originally a contestant. He came onto the show as a runner up from Andi Dorfman’s season, wanting to compete for Bristowe’s heart. Bristowe let him join the cast and he ended up making it to the finale.

Bristowe had sex with contestant Nick Viall while filming The Bachelorette and she came clean to Booth on the show. Booth was visibly upset, but tried to move past the incident.

On the finale, Viall began to propose to Bristowe but she stopped him before he could finish. She said she didn’t want to have him propose to her if she wasn’t going to say yes.

She then told Viall that her heart was just with someone else. Viall said he was confused, angry, and heartbroken.

Viall has said that he and Bristowe, who is now dating Jason Tartick, have come a long way in their friendship. According to ET Online, Viall said he always felt fondly about Bristowe.

For those unfamiliar, Jason Tartick is part of Bachelor Nation as he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

