Jessica & Maurice Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

Jessica and Maurice are one of seven new couples starring on the newest season of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup, which airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The reality stars first connected through the dating site “Plenty of Fish,” and although Jessica knew Maurice was serving time for burglary, she was immediately smitten.

The WE tv description of Jessica and Maurice’s love story reads, “Jessica was immediately smitten when she stumbled upon Maurice’s profile on ‘Plenty of Fish,’ only to realize later that he was in prison. After three short months of dating, Maurice, serving time for first degree burglary, got down on one knee, ring-less, and proposed to Jessica; who immediately said yes and proceeded to buy her own ring for two dollars. The couple tied the knot in a prison wedding shortly after their engagement and hopes to have a big Vegas wedding following Maurice’s release…but will Jessica’s family accept this new union?”

Here’s what we know about Jessica and Maurice’s relationship on Love After Lockup:

Jessica & Maurice Met Through ‘Plenty of Fish’ & Were Married in Jail

Meet Jessica & Maurice 🔍 Love After LockupIt was love at first sight when Jessica connected with Maurice on Plenty of Fish. Despite being separated by prison walls, the love has remained strong for more than four years. Will their families support this relationship? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Jessica gives a rundown of her relationship with Maurice and how the two met in the promo above; she explains that she and her prison beau were head-over-heels crazy about each other from the moment they met (it was “love at first sight,” according to Jessica), and they were actually married in jail.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but I do now,” Jessica giggles during a confessional. “I met Maurice on ‘Plenty of Fish,’ a dating website, and I was like ‘wow, this guy is really f–king handsome.’ And then I go in and look at the rest of the pictures and I was like ‘oh my God … he’s in prison.'”

She continues, “Right now he’s serving a seven-year prison sentence for first-degree burglary. I never thought I’d ever be with someone that was in prison, but we’ve been together for four and a half years. Maurice and I actually got married in prison.”

Her Parents Don’t Approve of Her Relationship With Maurice

In the same promo, Jessica is talking to her parents about the faith she has in Maurice. She tells them that she “honestly believes he’s not going to do anything to go back,” to which her dad replies, “There’s going to be a lot of people watching. You gotta be careful, you really don’t know this guy like you think you do.”

“When I told my parents about my marriage, my mom cried and I don’t really remember my dad saying much,” Jessica can be heard saying in a voiceover. She then explains that Maurice is set to be released tomorrow, and that her “family members do not accept my decision to marry Maurice, but standing by Maurice is the right decision because he’s going to stay out of trouble and do good.”

However, her dad makes it very clear that he doesn’t support her relationship with Maurice. “People think that we’re supporting Jessica on the decision she made, and that’s not true at all. I mean he’s in prison for a reason, this was the last thing I expected,” he tells the cameras.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Season 3 Cast Spoilers & New Couples