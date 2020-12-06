90 Day Fiance: Mike Addresses Rumors That He Cheated on Natalie

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist, who is one of the eight couples returning for Season 8, opened up about the rumors that he cheated on Natalie Mordovtseva with his female best friend in a preview for the new season. The duo previously faced relationship trouble after Natalie accused Mike of being unfaithful, with the Washington native denying the allegations.

Even though they were still on rocky ground, Mike applied for Natalie to come to the U.S. from Ukraine on a K-1 visa, but he was left feeling uneasy. “Me and Natalie are trying to work on things, visa’s about ready, so, I guess that gives us time right now to get it figured out,” he told TLC cameras, according to exclusive footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight Online. “But what she did really made me take a big step back and made me really, really kind of cautious.”

“I would not cheat on Natalie,” he continued. “But the last couple of months, I have processed a lot of it, yeah. I’ve done a lot of thinking and we’ve done a lot of talking. There’s been a lot of hard talking and [there have] been good talks in there too as well.”

When Mike first found out that Natalie’s visa was approved he was having mixed emotions. “I had a ton of emotions at that moment, good and bad,” he said. “We’ve both been looking forward to the visa this entire time but we have problems, we have issues, we kind of put the visa on the back burner.”

Natalie Accuses Mike Of Cheating On Her In The New Season

In a preview shared by Us Weekly, Natalie threatened to leave the U.S. because she was afraid Mike was still cheating on her.

“I think that a man who does this to me doesn’t love me,” she says in the clip. “This is my last day in America.”

“I’m honestly scared but I have to leave the country because I’m illegal here,” Natalie continued. “Michael is [a] monster.”

At the tell-all for Season 7 in February 2019, Natalie was unsure if Mike was her soulmate. “For me, a soulmate is like somebody that understands you without words and you don’t have to push yourself or explain yourself,” she said. “You’re just, you’re comfortable, happy and things do not get as hard. If I say now that he is my soulmate, it will be a lie. I’m sorry.”

Where Are Natalie & Mike Today?

Not only have Mike and Natalie stayed together, but they’re also married. The couple tied the knot within the 90-day frame after she arrived in Washington state in January 2020, according to a report by In Touch Weekly.

The publication cited pictures and captions from Natalie’s social media account, though the photos seemed to have been removed by the time the new season debuted on December 6. The Instagram they linked to has been disabled.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiance Star Deavan Clegg Blames TLC for Suicidal Thoughts