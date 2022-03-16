Andy Cohen Comments on Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Split

The “Bubbas” are no longer.

On March 15, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz both issued separate statements on Instagram announcing that they were breaking up. Maloney and Schwartz were together for 12 years and tied the knot in 2016, which was documented on the show at the time. They had a second, smaller wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, after it was revealed that Schwartz had lost their paperwork and they were not actually legally married.

Bravo host Andy Cohen showed support for both stars in the comments section, writing on Schwartz’s post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” On Maloney’s post, Cohen wrote, “#Bubba ♥️,” which was what the couple famously called each other throughout the years.

This isn’t the first “Vanderpump Rules” breakup news that has surfaced in recent months. In December 2021, it was announced via Instagram that stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy had broken off their engagement, and in October 2021, Lala Kent broke things off with her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Maloney Had Previously Opened up About Her Fertility Struggles

During season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney and Schwartz had spoken about their struggles to conceive. During an October 2021 episode of her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, the star opened up more about her fertility struggles, even revealing that Lisa Vanderpump had talked to her about it.

“I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump] and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’” Maloney said on the podcast. “That question, I get where it was coming from. It was coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive because it’s like, ‘Yes I tried. Of course we tried.’ … I get it, people are curious and they wanna know, but it’s rude, is what I want to say. It just comes across as rude.”

Maloney also added during the podcast that they had been trying for six months.

“As much as we kept going and kept trying, at the end of last year I was just like, ‘This is not how I want this to go down. This is just so much pressure and I’m having anxiety even thinking about it,'” Maloney said. “That I just said to Tom, ‘Let’s just take a break.’ … It was starting to feel, like, forced, and I was like, am I doing this for me? For us? For everyone else?”

Schwartz Wasn’t Always Sure He and Maloney Were Going to Make It, Especially in the Early Days of the Relationship

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2020, Schwartz admitted that in the early stages of his relationship with Maloney, he wasn’t sure if they would make it.

“We’ve been through so much and I mean, arguably at so many points in our relationship, you could say, ‘They probably should’ve broken up or gone their separate ways,’” Schwartz told the outlet at the time. “But we got through it. We were stubborn. We put the work in and now I can say, without a doubt, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I think we both are.”

Schwartz added, “There were times early on that I definitely didn’t think it was going to last. I think we both had moments early on like various, but man, I’m just so happy we made it.”

