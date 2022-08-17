Fans Rip Southern Charm Star Over ‘Desperate’ Hookup

Bravo released the preview for the next episode of “Southern Charm” season 8 and it involves a surprising confession about a hookup between two cast members.

The clip featured Naomie Olindo speaking to Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll on the phone after the previous episode’s dog wedding and she confessed to her co-stars that she went home with Whitney Sudler-Smith afterward. “Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Olindo asked her co-stars.

“Speaking of the dog wedding, I didn’t tell you, but right after, I did kiss Whitney,” she spilled. Kroll was shocked as he replied, “Wait a minute. Wait a minute. This is juicy, I love this.” Bonaparte asked her, “Did you like it? Do you like each other?”

Olindo Told Her Co-Stars That Sudler-Smith Said His Mother Would Be So Happy About the News

Olindo confessed to Kroll and Bonaparte that they made out and said, “It was fun.” She also revealed, “He spent the night here,” as Bonaparte gasped. “You were, like, spooning with Whitney and you didn’t f****** tell me?”

Olindo also said that Sudler-Smith told her that his mother, Patricia Altschul, would be so happy to know about their hookup as she’s a fan of the French native. “He was like, ‘We need to breed,” she shared. “He was like, ‘Mom would love it.’”

However, although Olindo told her co-stars not to tell anyone about her news, a preview for the episode showed Kroll telling his best friend Craig Conover about it. Conover, Olindo’s ex-boyfriend, replied, “What the f***.” Viewers will remember that the first few episodes of the season focused on Olindo and Conover’s recent hookup in Las Vegas before Conover became exclusive with his current girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

Many Fans Reacted to the Preview By Slamming Olindo as ‘Thirsty’

The preview clip was shared on Reddit, where fans had strong reactions to the news of Olindo’s hookup with the show’s creator and executive producer. “Couldn’t pay me to lie about this lol,” someone wrote. Someone else commented, “It makes me sad for her…and I can’t stand her.”

Another person said, “He’s so gross ughhhh why ???” However, others disagreed, with someone writing, “I think he’s kind of cute now …(if you don’t hear him speak..)” Another added, “Or play the guitar.” One person supported it, saying, “I believe it ! I think it’s kind of cute.” Another said, “I actually don’t mind Whitney. I just think she is thirsty and desperate for a story line.”

Many people slammed the Bravo star as thirsty, with someone saying, “She just seems…thirsty.” One person wrote, “Where is her dignity??? She thirsty as hell for attention.” Someone else agreed, “She’s a very dehydrated opportunist.” One person shared, “She did it specifically to make Craig jealous.” Someone commented, “Wow she would really do anything or anyone to remain the focus of this season.” One person commented, “She’s looking a little desperate these days.”

