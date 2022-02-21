Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Moving to South Carolina & Wedding to Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo made some surprising comments about her future with Craig Conover.

The Bravo stars have been dating for several months, but they live in separate states and often don’t see each other until the weekend. DeSorbo, who lives in New York City, has been open about how she makes long-distance work with the Charleston, South Carolina-based “Southern Charm” star. And during a recent Instagram Live event, the couple elaborated.

“We’re very fortunate that our means of travel are very easy,” Conover said. “You know, we both have an airport within 15 minutes of our house, and then there’s a direct flight that’s only an hour to each other. And we’re fortunate to have a flexible schedule.”

During the IG Live, Conover revealed that the couple won’t go “more than four days” without seeing each other. But will they ever live in the same state?

Paige Desorbo Revealed If She’d Ever Move to South Carolina

While long-distance works for now, DeSorbo did hint that she may someday settle down in South Carolina with her man—with one catch.

“I think I will straight up Carrie Bradshaw that, and I will always have a studio apartment in New York City, and I don’t see Craig jumpin’ on the 6 train anytime soon,” the “Summer House” star teased. “But I love both. Like, I don’t think I will ever give up both because New York is ingrained in my soul, but Charleston is lovely. Especially this time of year.”

She also revealed that if she were to ever have kids with Conover she would “definitely see them running around in a backyard.”

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, DeSorbo compared her relationship with Conover to a classic TV sitcom about a mismatched married couple.

“You know that old 50s show, it’s called ‘Green Acres?’” DeSorbo said. “And there’s this girl that lived on Park Avenue and she moves to the South on a farm with her husband? I was like, ‘That is literally us.’”

The Couple Fantasized About a Future Wedding

The reality TV couple also appears to have different ideas for their future wedding. Conover told Us Weekly he’s “pushing for” a wedding on an island somewhere, but DeSorbo shut down the idea of a beachy ceremony

“Do I look like someone who’s getting married on a beach?” she cracked. “Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding?”

Conover also pitched the Bahamas as a potential spot to tie the knot, to which DeSorbo replied, “If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach.”

Of course, a move-in and a marriage probably won’t happen anytime soon. DeSorbo previously told Page Six it would “be crazy” to make a huge decision about her future with Conover so soon.

“I know that we do have similar values and look at things very similarly,” she told the outlet in January 2022. “But I think [for] anyone to, like, move or get engaged before, like, a year of dating would just be crazy — and so not my vibe.”

