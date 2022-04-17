Possible Name for Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Rumored Spinoff Revealed

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz may be getting their very own “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff.

The bar owners appeared to take the lead on season 9 of the hit Bravo series after several of the OG cast members were fired following season 8. Now, it seems that the Toms may be in talks to head up their very own show.

There have been all kinds of rumors about the future of VPR, and with Bravo being silent on the subject, speculation about the show’s future has increased. There have been a few blinds that suggest producers are working on a couple of spinoffs, and one of the new proposed shows may involve Sandoval and Schwartz.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Is a Rumor That Sandoval & Schwartz’s Bar Endeavors Will Get Their Own Show

Sandoval and Schwartz started off as bartenders working for Lisa Vanderpump, but quickly climbed the bar ladder to higher ground. Vanderpump decided to partner with the guys in a bigger way, opening a bar called TomTom that they would have a small stake in.

The bar turned out to be a success, and now, Sandoval and Schwartz are opening their own place. The process of going out on their own and opening a new place — called Schwartz and Sandy’s — was a focus on season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules.” Now, it sounds like that may transform into its very own television show.

“To keep the popularity of the two Tom’s alive on the network…a spin off entitled ‘When Lisa Met TomTom’ [will] surround the two Tom’s and their lives as business owners,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 12, 2022, read.

Sandoval and Schwartz Are Unlikely to Appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Again, but Will Be a Part of a Rumored Second Spinoff, Blind Claims

The anonymous source also shared that execs are working on another VPR spinoff called “Vanderpump Valley” that will follow the lives of the OG cast. This could mean that Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor will be back on reality television soon.

The blind claims that the show will also feature Sandoval and Schwartz, and will effectively replace VPR as fans know it.

So, will VPR be canceled? Not quite. According to the source, producers will completely recast the show, and it will center around bartenders and servers who work at one of Vanderpump’s other bars called PUMP. None of the existing VPR cast members are expected to be on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” if this happens.

Neither Sandoval nor Schwartz has made mention of a possible new show, and the rest of the VPR cast has maintained that they aren’t sure what the future holds for VPR. While chatter continues to circulate, there’s one person in particular who seems to be on board, and that’s Jax Taylor.

He has been talking about a return to television for a while now, and it’s possible that he’s got something in the works and has simply been dropping hints.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax said in a Cameo that was shared on Reddit in December 2021.

