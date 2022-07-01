Tom Schwartz Has Surprising Reaction to Gift From Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have gone their separate ways, but they are still looking out for one another. In March 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced they are divorcing, but that their split was amicable.

In June 2022, the former couple moved out of the house they shared in Valley Village, California. Soon after, they listed the house for sale for $2.7 million. The 3,593 square-foot modern farmhouse style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and an open floor plan, per The Dirt. Maloney and Schwartz bought the house in 2019 for $1.9 million.

It’s unclear how the exes divided the personal belongings they acquired during their 12 years together, but Maloney did gift something special to Schwartz following the move.

Tom Schwartz Thanked Katie Maloney for a Gift She Sent Him & He Called Her By Her Pet Nickname

In a June 2022 Instagram story, Schwartz showed off a gift from his ex. In a post shared on his social media story, the TomTom partner revealed he received a white air fryer from Maloney.

“Bub! Thank you for the spiffy new air fryer,” Schwartz captioned a photo of the kitchen appliance. “Bub! Thank you,” he added in a video clip. “Look at this baby.”

“Bub” is a nickname that Maloney and Schwartz have for another, but in a Reddit thread, some fans wondered why he is still calling his ex by her pet name.

“I think it’s weird,” one Redditor wrote of the “Bub” comment. “It’s not like he accidentally called her that, posts are thought out beforehand. I think he knows the hate he’s going to get on the next season and is trying to do damage control with the audience. He lives his life as a kiss a** people pleaser.”

“It was the combo of him using their pet name + his posting of it to make it public knowledge. Weird,” another agreed.

“Yes it’s weird to still call your soon to be Ex Wife by her pet name. It’s cringey for sure,” a third commenter chimed in.

Fans Have Wondered How Tom Schwartz Will Handle Living Alone

Maloney has been vocal about starting her new chapter without Schwartz. On the June 10, 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed that while moving was “hell,” she was excited for her “peaceful” new apartment and to get back into the dating scene. But Schwartz told Page Six he plans to become a “hermit” and keep to himself.

Fans have speculated that Schwartz will have trouble living on his own after so many years with Maloney, and they pointed to his ex’s gift as an example of him not being able to do things on his own.

“I think it’s more weird that she bought him an air fryer. Let him figure out how to feed himself on his own,” one commenter wrote.

“They still haven’t cut the cord. She’s still mothering him. They need to BREAK UP,” another agreed.

“Can anyone actually imagine a world where Tom Schwartz lives by and takes care of himself?” a Redditor wrote in another thread.

