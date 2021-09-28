DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 9/27/2021

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its first celebrity home from season 30 on Monday, Sept. 27. Who was eliminated first from DWTS season 30? Read on to find out what happened but be warned of spoilers about the first elimination.

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart are headed home after the first “Dancing With the Stars” elimination. The 75-year-old star of “Cobra Kai” and “The Karate Kid” movies tried his best both weeks, but his paso doble in week 1 and his cha cha in week 2 just could not compete with the rest of the field.

The bottom two couples were Kove and Stewart and Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov. That is not that surprising. While Chiu and Pashkov were not the second-to-last couple (that was a tie between Matt James and Lindsay Arnold and Iman Shumpert and Daniella at 46), Chiu is just not that well known among the “Dancing With the Stars” fanbase.

However, the judges voted unanimously to keep Chiu and Pashkov in the competition, so clearly, the judges know they deserve to stay, but they are really going to have to step up their game to stay in the show in the coming weeks.

Kove took the elimination in stride, telling host Tyra Banks, “[I’m feeling] beyond belief. I’m good.”

Fans were sad to see him go, with one praising his enthusiasm, writing, “Martin Kove really did improve and I appreciate his excitement during his performances.”

Some fans were sad we aren’t going to get to see Kove dance to a Britney Spears song next week, with one writing, “Imagine Martin Kove dancing to Britney Spears though.”

Another simply expressed sadness at seeing him go, writing, “PROTECT

@MartinKove AT ALL COSTS. I would have saved him because I love his heart and effort. Such a wonderful man. BRAVO. Wish we could have watched more of his journey.”

Another wrote, “Martin Kove, don’t be disappointed! You gave it your best! Enjoy your time now.”

And finally, one fan knows they’ll see Kove again soon, writing, “@MartinKove

I would of liked too see you of been on longer but we will see u in Dec for

@CobraKaiSeries.”

While Kove going home seemed like a foregone conclusion. His two scores were a 13 and 15, which combined is still less than some of the dancers’ score from one single week.

Other than Kove, the combined scores ranged from a 46 (Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach) to a 60 (Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson). It feels like a very competitive season, something the judges have said a couple of times so far.

Here is what fans can look forward to in the coming weeks: Britney Spears night, a two-nighter Disney week, and a ’90s night.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

