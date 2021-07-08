Why Fans Think Megan Fox Was Throwing Shade at DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and girlfriend of actor Brian Austin Green, made headlines when the latter posted a PDA-filled photo of the couple. The photo attracted a now-deleted comment from Green’s famous ex-wife Megan Fox.

Green posted a photo of himself and Burgess at Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom with the comment, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”

Burgess commented, “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you <3.”

In a now-deleted comment screenshotted and posted by CommentsByCelebs, Fox commented, “Grateful for Sharna” with a heart emoji. Fans think that both Fox and Green were being petty or throwing shade at one another.

Fans Thought The Interaction Was Full of Shade

In the photo uploaded by CommentsByCelebs, people commented to share their reactions.

“He tried to throw shade and Megan said, ‘Not today, sir,'” one commenter wrote.

Another person commented, “Sounds like she’s happy to have him off her hands.”

Yet another wrote, “No one is going to comment on how petty his caption is… they’ve been split up for a year that’s not ‘really a long time’.”

Fans may think that the interaction was “petty,” but Green disagrees. The star took to his Instagram stories to set fans straight, according to Us Weekly.

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,” he wrote. “Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Burgess & Green Have Been Together Since December 2020

Burgess and Green have been seeing one another since December 2020, according to Us Weekly. They went Instagram official in January 2021.

“It’s been really awesome,” Burgess told Us Weekly in December 2020. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new nad very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Green and Fox filed for divorce in November 2020 after publicly fighting on Instagram about sharing photos of their youngest child, Journey. The photo, according to Us Weekly, showed Green and Journey in costumes.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox wrote at the time. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

She added, “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.”

The argument culminated in Green deleting the post and adding a different photo that did not include Journey.

