Nev Schulman’s Dance Injury on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During last week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, “Villains Night,” one contestant was working through an injury that wasn’t apparent at the time of the live performances.

After the episode, Nev Schulman opened up to Entertainment Tonight about their dance and the scary injury that happened during rehearsals. He said that during the pre-dress rehearsal he fell and hit his head.

“I was nervous [Monday] man, off,” he told the outlet. “I fell so hard, like, right at the end. Like flat out, the medic came out, and they didn’t know if I was going to dance. We didn’t make a big thing out of it because I was okay, but I was not good.”

Nev Schulman Fell and Hit His Head During Rehearsals

According to the ET interview, Nev hit his head during rehearsals, and it was so loud that his partner, Jenna Johnson, thought that he might have broken a bone.

“Oh, I thought there was a broken body part for sure,” she said. “We kind of had a rocky start Monday morning and afternoon during dress rehearsal, but Nev is a game-time player. So when I tell you that he was just emoting this Black Swan energy while we were dancing, it was crazy, it was epic.”

After the performance, Jenna shared a post about the dance on Instagram.

“Last night feels like a dream,” she wrote. “Thank you to ALL the magical and insanely talented @dancingabc teams who made this come to life!! … and @NevSchulman, thank you for truly becoming the BLACK SWAN!! Your commitment and tenacity was unlike anything I had felt or seen from you. Forever proud of this moment.”

Nev & Jenna Got the Top Scores of the Season So Far

Jenna and Nev received the first 30 out of 30 score for the season, proving that their hard work was worth it.

“This was, like, Nev’s baby, OK? I felt immense pressure walking into this week because I know how [much] the ballet world means to him, his family and then this piece specifically,” Jenna explained. “So I gave Nev the liberty, he always has brilliant ideas for me. He choreographed my beginning first 8 count.”

Nev said that earning the first score of the season “feels really good.” he also said that he feels very “pleased and proud and grateful.”

One thing is for sure, if Nev showed up to earn a perfect score after an injury, he’s definitely one of the main contenders for taking home the mirrorball at the end of the season.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

