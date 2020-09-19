Hallmark’s ‘Follow Me to Daisy Hills’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new fall movie on Saturday, September 19, 2020 called Follow Me to Daisy Hills. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed.

This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations. If you’d like to discuss this movie after you see it or stay updated on Hallmark news, join us in the Hallmark Movies Facebook group.

Viewers Noted Problems with the Volume & Sound During the Premiere

Numerous Hallmark viewers have noted during the live premiere that the movie has sound and volume issues, with the background music sometimes being louder than the voices. Hallmark addressed this issue on Facebook:

The official Facebook page wrote: “We apologize for the inconvenience and our teams are working to fix the issue. If you would like to send us your zip code and the name of your service provider, we can pass it along to our teams. Thank you for your patience and for being a fan of Hallmark!”

They said something similar to another view, noting that this is an acknowledged issue their team is working on.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills first premiered on September 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

After tonight, the movie will air again on September 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern, September 22 at 8 p.m., September 26 at 5 p.m., September 27 at 1 p.m., October 10 at 3 p.m., and October 19 at 2 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When Jo realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help. Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake, former Daisy Hills native.”

‘Follow Me to Daisy Hills’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (also known as Love at Daisy Hills) was filmed last fall in Winnipeg, Busby told TV Goodness. She said it was her first time to the city and she discovered a lot there. “It’s like one of those hidden gems where there’s so much art going on within the city, there’s so much music and so many artists. A lot of sports players … and actors come from Winnipeg,” she said.

The general store featured in the building, TV Goodness shared, is a real standalone store about 45 minutes outside of Winnipeg. It wasn’t part of the set. She said it was owned by a man who had inherited it and wasn’t used much in real life.

Here’s a casting call for people to be in the movie, posted in September 2019:

The casting call was looking for men and women from 18 to early 50s of all ethnicities.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Williams during the filming in October 2019:

Around the same time, Erik Athavale — who also stars in the movie — shared this funny photo on Instagram.

Meet The Cast for ‘Follow Me to Daisy Hills’

Cindy Busby stars as Jo. She was recently in Hallmark’s Love in the Forecast, which aired in June, and in Romance in the Air, which aired in August. She was also in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love in 2019. Busby’s numerous acting credits include Bethune, A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Royal Hearts, Date My Dad, Somewhere Between, and more. She grew up in Montreal and currently lives in LA. She starred in the Mr. Darcy series of movies on Hallmark.

Marshall Williams stars as Blake. His many credits include Sincerely Yours Truly, Amazing Winter Romance, Stand!, When Hope Calls (Sam Tremblay), Life of Kai, His Master’s Voice, Sorry for Your Loss, Sometimes the Good Kill, Glee (Spencer Porter for 11 episodes), Saving Hope, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Desperately Seeking Santa, Alphas, and more.

Jade Michael (above, second to the left) stars as Sofi Mason. She also starred in No Time Like Christmas, Lughead, Fatal Friend Request, and One Winter Proposal.

Paul Essiembre (above, far left) stars as Duke. His credits include Burden of Truth (Nevin Page), Stand!, The Christmas Club, Always and Forever Christmas, Merry & Bright, One Winter Proposal, Escaping the Madhouse, A Christmas in Tennessee, Under the Autumn Moon, Rescue Heroes (Gil), Flashpoint, Murdoch Mysteries, and more.

Sharon Bajer (above, far right) stars as Carol. She’s also starred in Always and Forever Christmas, Wynter, Escaping the Madhouse, Incident in a Ghostland, Cashing In, Haunting Sarah, Falcon Beach, Shall we Dance, and more.

Adrian McLean stars as Bob. He’s also starred in The Christmas Club, Fractured, I Still See You, Channel Zero, Cashing In (Jet for six episodes), and more.

Erik Athavale (above center) stars as Henry. His credits include Tales from the Loop, The Return, Stand!, Nikola Tesla and the End of the World (Stan), Breakthrough, Christmas Connection, Under the Autumn Moon, Sunnyside, and more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on the latest Hallmark news shared by this author? Sign up for email updates here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates