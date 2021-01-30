Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Cried Over Social Media Hate

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed that her daughter, Natasha Bure, has come to her crying on more than one occasion over social media hate. The Hallmark star shared the advice she gave to her daughter on how to handle it all.

Her Daughter Has Cried Many Times Over the Social Media Hate

In an interview with People in 10, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, has cried many times over the mean comments she reads on social media.

Bure told People: “My daughter deals with it a lot and she’s come to me many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media.”

Bure herself often has to let a lot of it go because she deals with so much negativity. Sometimes people think they’re just being funny and aren’t trying to be hateful, she added, and in those cases she tries to remind others that there’s a real person reading the comments.

Bure Tells Her Daughter that Haters Are Trying to Get a Reaction

Bure gave her daughter very specific advice about how to handle the negative comments.

First, she told her that they were simply trying to get a reaction out of her.

“I do tell her, ‘Listen a lot of times, people are writing mean things ’cause they’re trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention,'” she told People. “And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them.”

Her daughter — and the rest of her family — were recently the focus of social media attacks when Bure posted a family Christmas picture on social media and people left mean comments.

In an interview with E! News, Bure said, “You know, people forget that—yes, I’m a celebrity—but I’m a real person. I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it’s so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone’s face…”

She added: “It was more about a reminder, like, I’m sharing the best of what I believe my family is on a Christmas card, so keep your mouth shut. If you don’t like it, just scroll on.”

She Has Also Advised Her Daughter That It’s an Unfortunate Part of Being on Social Media

There’s no way to get rid of all the negativity, Bure said she told her daughter. It’s an unfortunate reality that must be faced if you’re going to be on social media.

“Also, if you want to be a part of social media, it’s part of what comes with it so you’re going to have to have thick skin as well if you want to continue posting, which is just a sad thing but it’s truth,'” she told People.

Natasha Bure Has Starred in Romantic Comedies Much Like Her Mom

Home Sweet Home (2020) Trailer | Natasha Bure, Krista Kalmus, Ben ElliottFlirtatious barista Victoria (Natasha Bure) is bored with her social butterfly lifestyle and longs for real love. When handsome Jason (Ben Elliott) walks into her coffee shop, she turns on the charm. But he doesn’t respond to her flirting like men usually do. When she discovers that he runs a ministry that builds affordable housing… 2020-02-13T17:17:47Z

Natasha Bure is following in her mother’s footsteps and has starred in some romantic comedies herself. In 2020, she was the lead in Home Sweet Home, a faith-based Christian romantic comedy. The movie is about her character, Victoria, falling for a handsome stranger whom she later finds out runs a ministry. Victoria sets out to figure out a way to impress him.

Bure has also co-starred in other romantic comedies, including The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and Faith, Hope & Love. She co-starred with her mother in the Hallmark movie Switched for Christmas.

