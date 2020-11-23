Hallmark’s Thanksgiving Week 2020 Movie Schedule & Trailers

The Hallmark Channel is airing a new Christmas movie every day of the week in celebration of Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at the schedule of movies for the week and when they are airing.

Each movie starts at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. Christmas in Rome is re-airing for the 2020 season.

Here’s the schedule.

Monday, November 23: ‘Heart of the Holidays’

Preview + Sneak Peek – Heart of the Holidays – Hallmark ChannelWatch a scene from "Heart of the Holidays" starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier. 2020-11-19T02:35:23Z

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Career-driven Sam returns to her hometown for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school boyfriend, Noah. Together they rediscover what matters most in life.”

Tuesday, November 24: ‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado’

Preview + Sneak Peek – A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado – Hallmark ChannelWatch a scene from "A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado," starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor. 2020-11-13T18:15:16Z

Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor.

“Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.”

Wednesday, November 25: ‘Good Morning Christmas!’

Preview – Good Morning Christmas! – Hallmark ChannelAlison Sweeney and Marc Blucas star in the original Christmas movie, "Good Morning Christmas!" on Hallmark Channel. 2020-11-04T18:44:01Z

Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas. (Sweeney and Blucas also starred in a delightful Hallmark movie called The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.) This was originally called A Bright and Merry Christmas.

“Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.”

Thursday, November 26: ‘Christmas by Starlight’

Preview – Christmas by Starlight – Hallmark ChannelKimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell star in "Christmas by Starlight" airing on Hallmark Channel. 2020-11-18T22:43:25Z

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week ‘appearing’ as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.”

Friday, November 27: ‘Five Star Christmas’

Preview – Five Star Christmas – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for the original Christmas movie "Five Star Christmas" starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster. 2020-11-20T19:37:08Z

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.”

Saturday, November 28: ‘Christmas Waltz’

Preview – Christmas Waltz – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for the original Christmas movie "Christmas Waltz" starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. 2020-11-12T00:37:35Z

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church.

“After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.”

Sunday, November 29: ‘If I Only Had Christmas’

Preview + Sneak Peek – If I Only Had Christmas – Starring Candace Cameron BureWatch a scene from "If I Only Had Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie. 2020-11-17T21:51:07Z

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Will Air One Movie the Weekend after Thanksgiving

Preview – USS Christmas – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview for the original Christmas movie "USS Christmas" starring Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan. 2020-11-18T23:23:45Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is sticking to its regular schedule and will be airing a new movie on Saturday after Thanksgiving called USS Christmas, starring Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven.

“Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

