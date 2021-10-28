PHOTOS: Deena Cortese Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese wed her husband, Christopher Buckner, on October 28, 2017. On October 28, 2021, the reality television personality took to Instagram to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary.

Cortese’s post featured four pictures from her wedding day, which was held at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. The first image showed the couple walking down the aisle during their wedding recessional. In the following photo, Cortese and Buckner kissed each other while surrounded by their wedding party. The third snap featured the couple posing together in a vineyard. The final photo showed Cortese and Buckner’s wedding invitation.

“Happy 4 years to my loving husband and amazing father to our two boys [red heart emoji] you’re my rock and I love the life we’ve made together .. here’s to forever .. I love you so much Christopher [red heart emoji] we were #justacoupleofbucks [couple with heart emoji] now we’re a #bunchofbucks [family emoji][smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” read the post’s caption.

Cortese’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was quick to respond to the post.

“Tooooo DEENER AND CHRIS [folded hand emoji][smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” wrote the mother-of-three.

Quite a few fans also took to the comments section to shower Cortese and Buckner with well wishes.

“Happy 4th Anniversary too [sic] such a Beautiful Couple !!! God Bless [two red heart emojis],” commented a fan.

“Your [sic] my fav of all time ! I hope your anniversary was amazing you guys are soul mates ! [three heart exclamation emoji],” added another.

“Happy anniversary to you both and many more years together [clinking glass emoji][two heart emojis],” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Christopher Buckner Also Shared an Instagram Post

Christopher Buckner also uploaded an Instagram post in celebration of his wedding anniversary. The photo showed Buckner and Cortese holding their sons Christopher John Buckner, 2, and Cameron Buckner, 5-months.

“4 years married, and 4ever to go! Happy anniversary to my [princess emoji],” wrote Buckner in the post’s caption.

Cortese commented on the post, writing, “Love you baby! Happy anniversary [red heart emoji] I love you and the life we’ve built together [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji][family emoji].”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also replied to the post.

“Omg congratulations,” wrote the father-of-one.

Deena Cortese & Christopher Buckner Appeared on ‘Couples Therapy’

Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner appeared on the VH1 reality series “Couples Therapy” in 2014. On the show, the couple was able to discuss the more difficult aspects of their relationship with the help of psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann. Cortese and Buckner shared their experience on the show during a 2014 interview with TooFab. Buckner revealed that he believed going on the reality series was helpful.

“Even now, I mean it’s months since we ended filming and we may start to like develop into an argument and then all of the sudden we’ll like stop each other. And then realize like okay this is what we were doing before the show. Now that Dr. Jenn kind of like coached us and told us how to manage an issue, now we are starting to actually use her advice,” explained the 32-year-old.

